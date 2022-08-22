A Washington-based bank official is among the area’s Most Influential Business Women, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.
Becky Buhr, senior vice president at Bank of Franklin County, is one of 25 women recently honored by the publication for “making a difference in the St. Louis business community.”
Buhr has been with the bank 21 years. According to the Business Journal, Bank of Franklin County has seen a 30 percent increase in retail deposits, 24 percent growth in total assets and 43 percent increase in net income under her leadership.
The Business Journal story notes Buhr’s work in helping Bank of Franklin County open its new flagship location in Washington.
Buhr received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2004, a Master of Science in finance from Webster University in 2005 and completed the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado in 2010.
Buhr is also known for her leadership in the community, receiving the Franklin County Area United Way’s Red Feather Award in 2021.
Buhr, 40, has been married to Doug Buhr for 16 years. According to the Business Journal, they have three dogs, a Shih Tzu named Barkley and two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Tori and Rory.