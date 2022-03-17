Tony Buel is removing the “interim” label as Franklin County Health Department director.
County commissioners announced Tuesday that Buel has been named the department’s regular director, replacing Angie Hittson, who resigned in December.
Buel has been with the department 19 years, serving as public health supervisor for a decade, he said.
“I just wanted to continue my career and advance with the health department,” Buel said.
With COVID-19 cases declining, Buel looks for the department to get “back to normal” in the coming months, “helping with more health education, with more health outreach.”
The county has more licensed food establishments than it ever has, with more than 550. Buel, whose salary is approximately $71,000, said that means more inspections.
“We kept up with all of them (during COVID-19), it’s just that there’s more people opening again,” he said. “It seems like a lot of people are opening new establishments. ... It actually grew through COVID, it’s kind of crazy.”
The department deals with more than 200 recordable diseases including Salmonella, Shigella and E. coli, Buel said. “COVID was just one of them, so we have to continue to work all of those cases,” he said. “We’ll start seeing the tick-borne illnesses with people being active in the spring. We’ll work those and try to help people out.”
Hittson resigned, effective Dec. 31, citing “acts of aggression against all of us in public health” in recent years.
“The daily verbal assaults, threats of violence and even death threats directed at the department, my family and at me personally for following orders I was directed to follow, are not only unbearable, they are unacceptable,” Hittson wrote in her resignation letter.
Buel said Tuesday that he is not aware of anyone’s life being threatened.
“A lot of people that threatened, you know, minor things, have apologized,” he said. “They call back and say, ‘Hey, I’m sorry I acted spontaneous.’ ”
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said five or six people applied for the position. Candidates were interviewed by county Human Resources Director Lauren Graham and Counselor Mark Piontek.
“Tony’s very qualified to fill those shoes and take that lead,” Brinker said, drawing applause from the announcement.
Abigail Menke, of New Haven, was named assistant director of the health department.
Menke has been a graduate research assistant and manager at the Heartland Center for Population Health and Community Systems Development at Saint Louis University College for Public Health and Social Justice, according to the center’s website.
Brinker said Menke will start in the next couple weeks.
“She’s new to the department, but she has a great academia background,” Brinker said. “Her knowledge of the area comes in handy.”