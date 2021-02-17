Customers Braved the Snowfall As State's 44th Cannabis Dispensary Celebrates Grand Opening
Half a dozen people waited outside Taste Buds Dispensary before its grand opening Wednesday, Feb. 17. As the customers sat in their cars and anticipated the unveiling of St. Clair’s new medical marijuana shop, remnants of a heavy snowfall filled the store’s parking lot around them.
Until half of them grabbed shovels.
They helped employees dig out the entrance to the store, co-owner and general manager Larry Stiffelman said, before it could open at 10 a.m.
With that, Franklin County’s second medical marijuana dispensary was unveiled to the public, newly located at 1909 B North Service Road East. The county's first dispensary, Missouri Health and Wellness, opened in Washington in late November 2020.
“(St. Clair) has been amazing,” Stiffelman said. “They've rolled out the red carpet, they've welcomed us with open arms, and they've helped us get to the finish line quicker than almost everybody else in the state.”
With the passing of Amendment 2 in 2018, at least 192 medical marijuana dispensaries can open in Missouri, said Jack Cardetti, Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association spokesperson. Of those allowed, only 44 dispensaries have been approved, and the St. Clair location is one of them.
Even among those 44 able to operate, fewer are welcoming customers. Stiffelman said there are only around 25 open today because the product is difficult to obtain.
“It was a race. The state wanted everybody to have their facilities completed by the end of the last calendar year,” he said. “Unfortunately with COVID and a lot of other things, it didn't happen.”
Through their sales, Stiffelman predicts the store will earn $600,000 to $1 million this year alone.
From that, 2 percent will go toward St. Clair in tax revenue, or between $12,000 and $20,000. Another 4 percent goes toward the Veteran’s Fund, he said.
Across Missouri, cumulative dispensary sales reached about $12.7 million this month, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and that number is nearly 37 times higher than it was five months ago. In October, cumulative sales were about $345,000.
At Taste Buds, the products currently for sale include sativa or indica flower, eight varieties of pre-rolled joints, gummies and cannabis-infused drinks, Stiffelman said.
“We're just tickled to death to be able to offer marijuana as an option to people that have had a really hard time with hard drugs and other issues like PTSD, arthritis, depression,” he said.
To get the products in line and the shop running, Stiffelman said they have probably invested half a million dollars. They first banked with Triad Bank, but they just switched to Electro Savings Credit Union.
The only other local marijuana shop is “windshield miles” away, Stiffelman said. It’s Missouri Health & Wellness in Washington.
Even despite the snow, Stiffelman said he was impressed with the turnout. As he spoke, a line of four customers were preparing to buy the product, which he didn’t expect. Previously, he had even encouraged customers come stop by over the weekend instead of opening day if they were worried about harsh driving conditions.
The Wednesday opening date was already a delayed start too; the store had first planned to have its grand opening two days earlier. It had postponed its plans due to the snow, which just didn’t seem to stop falling.
“It was just an unlucky break for us,” Stiffelman said. “We had to get open, we got the license, we've had some products, we're excited to open for the community, but we know that the weather is not making it happy for everybody to get here.”
Due to the weather, Taste Buds is having another inaugural celebration April 20. There will be food trucks and marijuana from new cultivators around the state, he said.
The store will be open Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its website is tastebudsmo.com, and its phone number is 636-364-8419.