On a Monday evening at Marquart’s Landing, a popular Washington bar and restaurant, sales of Bud Light were flat. 

“I’ve sold four or five buckets of Coors Light since my shift began just a little while ago and only a couple of Bud Light drafts,” a bartender, who asked not to be named, said. “I thought people would have forgot it by now, but they haven’t.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.