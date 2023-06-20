On a Monday evening at Marquart’s Landing, a popular Washington bar and restaurant, sales of Bud Light were flat.
“I’ve sold four or five buckets of Coors Light since my shift began just a little while ago and only a couple of Bud Light drafts,” a bartender, who asked not to be named, said. “I thought people would have forgot it by now, but they haven’t.”
The “it” the bartender was referring to is a controversy that began in early April when a representative of the beer brand sent a commemorative can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney with her face on it. Some people were offended by the gesture and vowed to boycott Bud Light while supporters of Mulvaney were angered that the brand didn’t do enough to support her.
The incident triggered a nationwide boycott which is being felt in Franklin County.
Last week, the Associated Press reported that Bud Light’s U.S. retail sales were down 24 percent for the week ending June 3. Moreover, after two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light, which is made by Anheuser-Busch, slipped into second place behind Modelo Especial, a Mexican lager, the Associated Press noted.
Anheuser-Busch products are distributed in Franklin County by Grey Eagle Distributors. Grey Eagle President and CEO David Stokes confirmed Tuesday that the Bud Light boycott is impacting sales here.
“Similar to the rest of the country, Bud Light sales are down significantly in Franklin County to the point where it is having an adverse impact on our company and employees who live in and support our local community,” Stokes said.
Bud Light is Grey Eagle’s top seller according to Stokes and one of the “top two or three” beer brands at Marquart’s Landing, according to the bartender who asked to remain anonymous. “I can’t tell you exactly how much we’re down, but I don’t sell as much as I used to. I stock more of the competition now.”
But not all sellers of Bud Light are seeing a decline in sales. Scott Schuh, owner of Heartland Pharmacy in Union, said Bud Light sales are still strong.
“I haven’t really noticed a big change. If it’s not Bud Light, they’re still buying other Anheuser-Busch products. Natural Light is cheaper anyway,” Schuh said.
Bradley Landon, bartender at T’s Liquor Lane in Union, said the bar has not seen too much of a dip in Bud Light sales.
“The regulars that drink it are still drinking it,” he said. “The people who don’t drink it will talk about it at the bar with the people who are drinking it. Other than that, it hasn’t been too crazy.”
Stokes said he is confident that Bud Light sales will recover but conceded it could take some time.
“Grey Eagle donates to hundreds of charitable organizations each year, including the Washington Town & Country Fair, and it is our hope that people look past the recent controversy and continue to support the brands that we sell based on our long-standing commitment to the community,” he said.
Last month, InBev, which owns Anheuser-Busch, said it will triple its marketing spending in the U.S. this summer with a focus on sports and music festivals, according to the Associated Press. The company also pledged to financially help wholesalers like Grey Eagle who have experienced a decline in revenue as a result of the boycott.
In the meantime, Stokes said he is looking forward to things getting back to normal in terms of Bud Light sales. He repeated the current Bud Light marketing slogan “Easy to drink. Easy to Enjoy,” several times during the interview. He said that the controversy has caused him to get out of his office more and spend time reconnecting with the distributorship’s customers and supporters, which he said was one of the best parts of his job.
“Recently, I was in town (Washington) for the annual Fas-Trip charity dartball tournament playing with members from the Fair Board,” he said. “While we didn’t come close to winning, it was great to spend time together enjoying some laughs and talking about this year’s upcoming event. I also made sure to stop by Marquart’s Landing for a cold Bud Light before heading back home.”
Jonathan Riley and Geoff Folsom contributed to this story.
