Sara Brundick-Gendron became Pacific’s newest alderman Tuesday night, replacing outgoing Ward 1 Alderman Gregg Rahn.
Rahn announced his resignation at the May 17 Board of Aldermen meeting. He said he’s moving out of the city to a home between Kirkwood and Wildwood in St. Louis County, which disqualifies him from serving.
“It’s a matter of getting back closer to my kids,” he said.
Mayor Heather Filley appointed Brundick-Gendron during a special meeting preceding the regular board meeting.
The Pacific Board of Aldermen unanimously approved the appointment, with one member, Ward 1 Alderman Andrew Nemeth, abstaining.
“My family has been in Pacific for generations,” Brundick-Gendron said. “I have grown up here. I work here. I am excited to work with the citizens in my ward and the community to try to be the best representative I can,” she said. “I look forward to working with the mayor and my fellow aldermen to do the business of Pacific.”
Brundick-Gendron has previously served on the boards of the Pacific Partnership and the Franklin County United Way. She currently sits on the board of the Pacific Chamber of Commerce.