Ben Brown speaks to supporters
Ben Brown, left, speaks to supporters after winning the State Senate race for District 26 Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, during a watch party at the Tilted Skillet in Washington. In the General Election on Nov. 8, Brown received 74 percent of the vote in the state Senate race. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Republican Ben Brown, the Washington resident and Chesterfield restaurant owner, won his race for a Missouri state Senate seat Tuesday against Democrat candidate John Kiehne, a musician and Eureka resident.

Brown won the District 26 seat in a landslide winning 74 percent of the votes, according to unofficial results from Secretary of State John Ashcroft. In Franklin County, Brown received more than 26,000 votes compared to the 10,100 votes that Kiehne received in the county. 