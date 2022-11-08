Republican Ben Brown, the Washington resident and Chesterfield restaurant owner, won his race for a Missouri state Senate seat Tuesday against Democrat candidate John Kiehne, a musician and Eureka resident.
Brown won the District 26 seat in a landslide winning 74 percent of the votes, according to unofficial results from Secretary of State John Ashcroft. In Franklin County, Brown received more than 26,000 votes compared to the 10,100 votes that Kiehne received in the county.
Brown will take over from Senator Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, who lost a bid for U.S. Senate in the August primary after serving as president pro tem.
Brown, who hosted an election night watch party at 1969 Draft Room in Washington, was not available to be reached for comment on election night. This story will be updated with his comments when he becomes available.
He is the owner of Satchmo’s restaurant in Chesterfield and the former chairman of the Franklin County Republican Central Committee. Kiehne gave credit to his opponent for the campaign, before committing to run for a statewide office in 2024.
“(Brown) worked hard. He got signs up, he knocked on doors, he showed up at stuff,” Kiehne said.
Kiehne did not specify which race he was eying for a future run, but said he would announce his candidacy in January.
Brown previously told The Missourian that he knocked on thousands of doors each week during the campaign. He was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and Missouri Right to Life and will take office in January.
This was Kiehne’s third time running for public office, previously losing in the 2020 Missouri House of Representatives election and the 2018 state Senate election. Kiehne said, “I already knew I was going to lose,” but wanted to run to give voters a choice.
“If the Democrats want to make any progress in the state, the first thing they have to do is actually run candidates,” Kiehne said. According to state election records, the Democratic Party did not field candidates in dozens of the Missouri House of Representatives and state Senate elections.
Kiehne also expressed his disappointment with the lack of energy within Missouri Democrats.
“If you want to get Democrats elected that are going to commit to advocating for those kinds of values, those kinds of policies, you’re going to have to work your butt off,” he said.