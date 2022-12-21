Incoming state Sen. Ben Brown, R-Washington, is wasting no time getting his feet wet in Jefferson City, prefiling nine bills for the legislative session that starts in January.
Brown was elected in November to fill the District 26 seat Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, is leaving due to term limits. Brown recently took part in the freshmen bus tour.
“I had the opportunity to tour the state and learn about a lot of the state-funded facilities and some of the good they do for our community,” he said. “Right now, I’m just trying to learn as much as possible and soak it all in.”
Brown is wasting no time engaging conservative GOP hot-button issues, prefiling one of four “Save Women’s Sports” bills in the 2023 Senate so far.
While some of the other bills require those who were born male to compete against males, Senate Bill 87, which Brown sponsored, could also require people transitioning from female to male to compete against girls.
The bill, if passed, would also require teams and sports to be designated for girls, boys or all genders.
“I understand that there are sports that we want to keep open for both, if there is an opportunity for just a boys team or just a girls team,” Brown told The Missourian. “When discussing this with my daughters, one of them pointed out that they had friends that were girls that played on a football team. I didn’t want to have an oversight to where opportunities like that would be eliminated.”
The bill also precludes schools that allow people born male to play women’s sports from state funding.
Brown also filed legislation which would move school board elections to November. Asked why Senate Bill 234 only deals with school board races, instead of consolidating all elections in November, Brown said there have been discussions about changing the bill.
“That’s one, as we go through the process, might evolve over time,” he said. “The local elections are the ones that impact our lives the most directly, yet they tend to get the lowest voter turnout. This would bring it more into the spotlight with some of the later elections, which do get a lot more of the attention.”
Local school districts opposed a similar bill introduced during the 2022 legislative session, saying people who vote in April are better educated about school issues and that moving the races to November could make them more political.
Senate Joint Resolution 30 would change some voting requirements. The new law would limit voters to one vote for each office or issue, which Brown said would preempt a movement to bring ranked-choice voting to Missouri.
“The importance of that is, the ranked choice voting is a needlessly complicated voting system,” Brown said. “It often leads to voter confusion, low voter turnout, slower election results. It can be a little more intimidating for people that are potential first-time voters ... It also can create an artificial majority by eliminating the votes of some of the lowest scoring candidates in the successive tabulations.”
Ranked choice elections are seen by some as more favorable to moderate candidates and even to promote more cordial contests. In Alaska, where moderate Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski was recently reelected, the top four vote-getters in a primary, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election.
Senate Bill 88 would relax some employment requirements. It would give people with three years work experience in another U.S. state or territory the opportunity to submit information to the state oversight body, with the oversight agency waiving examination, education or experience requirements if it determines the applicant meets requirements.
“A lot of the problems you’re hearing about across various government departments and even in the private sector is an issue with labor,” Brown said. “Two ways we can address that is getting more people back in the workforce but also by attracting population. I think the best way we could do that, given that we are in competition with our neighboring states, is to remove barriers to success. And licensing reform is one major area I see that there’s a lot we can be doing.”
Senate Bill 233 would make taxing entities that require businesses to install electric vehicle charging stations pay for the installation and operation of the stations themselves.
“I think that when the market for electric charging stations is strong enough, I don’t think that the government will have to utilize force to get people to put these in,” Brown said. “What you’re seeing in some areas is that someone would just create a blanket rule to where, if you’re going to refinish your parking lot or make these improvements, if you’re spending over a certain amount that would trigger a requirement to install these at great expense to the property owners, which, in a commercial environment is going to get passed on to the small business owners.”