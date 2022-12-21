Missouri State Capitol Building

Missouri State Capitol building in Jefferson City Missouri

 Photo Courtesy of The Missouri Independent.

Incoming state Sen. Ben Brown, R-Washington, is wasting no time getting his feet wet in Jefferson City, prefiling nine bills for the legislative session that starts in January.

Brown was elected in November to fill the District 26 seat Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, is leaving due to term limits. Brown recently took part in the freshmen bus tour.