While area voters are not yet seeing the onslaught of signs and other advertising that was common before the August primary elections, local candidates in the Nov. 8 general election are still raising money.
In the race to replace state Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, Republican Ben Brown leads Democrat John Kiehne in fundraising, according to reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission. In Franklin County’s only contested judicial race, Republican Judge Ryan Helfrich leads Democrat Bill Stahlhuth.
Brown, a Washington resident who owns a Chesterfield restaurant, raised $22,800 in the third quarter of 2022. He spent $11,277 of that, leaving his campaign with $23,031 on hand.
Brown received maximum $2,400 donations from A Better Missouri PAC; the Missouri Republican Attorneys for Civil Justice PAC; and Missouri First, all of Jefferson City; as well as the Missouri Coalition for Video Lottery PAC, of Wright City.
Brown, who won a five-person primary to advance to the November election, also received $1,000 from the Missouri Medical PAC, of Jefferson City, bringing his total for the election from the group to $2,000; $1,500 from the Spire Political Action Committee, of St. Louis; $1,000 from the Missouri Leadership Fund, of St. Charles, bringing his total for the election from the group to $1,250; $1,200 from the Missouri Petroleum Convenience Association PAC, of Jefferson City; $1,000 from the AT&T Missouri Employee PAC, of St. Louis; $1,000 from the Lathrop Gage Consulting PAC, of Jefferson City; $1,000 from the Missouri Insurance Coalition PAC, of Jefferson City; $1,000 from the Missouri Retailers Association PAC, of Jefferson City; $1,000 from Nexus PAC, of St. Louis; $1,000 from the Physical Therapy PAC of Missouri, of Jefferson City; $1,000 from the Viceroy PAC, of St. Louis; and $1,000 from the Cigna Corp. Employee Missouri PAC, of Washington, D.C.
Brown’s campaign received $700 from the Gasconade County Republican Club; $500 from the Missouri Rental Dealers Association, of Jefferson City PAC; $500 from the Association of Nurse Anesthetists PAC, of Jefferson City; $200 from Crossing Paths, of Columbia; and $100 from Hal Mettes, of Austin, Texas, president of Transformational Business Network.
The bulk of Brown’s spending, $10,347, went to Victory Enterprises, of Davenport, Iowa. That included monthly consulting and social media fees, text messaging, palm cards and a “get out the vote” call. Brown’s campaign also spent $700 for fundraising with Leadbelt, of Jefferson City.
Democrat John Kiehne, a Pacific musician, raised $7,007 in the period from August to October. His campaign spent $2,691, leaving it with $7,468 on hand.
Kiehne has received large donations from two separate political action committees with the Washington, D.C.-based It Starts Today Missouri Nominee PAC. The three donations totaled $4,800. According to It Starts Today’s website, the group solicits donations of between $5 and $100 a month in an effort to “fund every Democrat running in Missouri.”
“They have people make recurring donations month after month after month,” Kiehne said. “That money is intended to go to state-level legislative candidates, Democrats, of course.”
Having run, and lost, twice before for legislative positions, Kiehne said he has more of a foundation for fundraising than some rural Democrats. “But a lot of Democratic candidates in the state don’t have that foundation, and the party doesn’t really help,” he said. “So that’s why this is a good thing. If you’re running in Franklin County and you don’t have a political background and you don’t have a lot of rich friends then this has been ... helpful. For some people, raising $500 or $1,000 in a rural county in Missouri for a Democrat seems real tough.”
Other major donors to Kiehne were the United Transportation Union PAC, of Jefferson City, which gave $500; St. Charles retiree Ruth Braning, who gave $500; the Warren County Democrats, of Warrenton, which gave $250; Washington retiree Ruth Ann Smith, who gave $200; St. Albans retiree Brian Sadlo, who gave $150; Warrenton retiree Mary Austin, who gave $100; and Patricia Harcourt, of Wright City, who gave $100.
Kiehne also received numerous small donations of between $1 and $5. “Every little bit helps,” he said. “If you spend $1 million, if you spend 5 bucks, it doesn’t make much of a difference. I’ve used my campaign as an opportunity to organize in this region.”
The largest recipient of money from Kiehne’s campaign was O.R. Pechman, of St. Louis, which got $1,305 for sign printing. Mark’s Quick Printing, of St. Louis, received $423 for postcard printing from Kiehne’s campaign.
The 20th Circuit judicial race has seen light fundraising, compared to the three contested Republican Primary races in August.
In January, Helfrich took over the seat vacated by retired Judge Ike Lamke. He defeated attorney Steve White in the August Republican Primary. Helfrich reported raising $350 in the third quarter, with a $250 donation from attorney George Miller, of Eureka; and a $100 donation from attorney Richard Wunderlich, of Washington.
Helfrich’s campaign reported spending $3,999, leaving it with $498 in cash on hand.
The largest chunk of Helfrich’s spending went to newspaper and radio advertising, with $1,469 for the Hermann Advertiser, $864 for KTUI in Sullivan; $762 for KSLQ in Washington, $249 for Missourian Media Group; and $233 for Warden Publishing Co. in Owensville.
Helfrich also spent $275 for promotional signs with Advertising Unlimited in Washington and $47 for sign supplies with Orscheln Farm and Home in Washington. His campaign spent another $100 to sponsor a picnic with the Knights of Columbus in Washington.
Stahlhuth, a Washington attorney, had not filed any reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission. In an email to The Missourian, Stahlhuth wrote that he does not believe in collecting campaign funds for a judicial position.
“It gives the appearance of bias or favoritism to donors or attorneys who appear before me,” he wrote. “Along the same lines, I don’t believe in advertising for judicial positions. I don’t care for yard signs, pick up trucks or campers parked on my street used as rolling billboards. I detest all the campaign flyers mailed to my home. If I don’t care for it, I’m sure the citizens of Franklin, Gasconade and Osage County don’t care for it either. I will not be a candidate that is part of the problem but part of the solution.”
Stahlhuth added that he is running his campaign primarily on word-of-mouth and “reputation in this community as one of the best trial attorneys and advocates in the area.”
Helfrich and Brown could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.