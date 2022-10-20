Election Graphic
While area voters are not yet seeing the onslaught of signs and other advertising that was common before the August primary elections, local candidates in the Nov. 8 general election are still raising money.

In the race to replace state Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, Republican Ben Brown leads Democrat John Kiehne in fundraising, according to reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission. In Franklin County’s only contested judicial race, Republican Judge Ryan Helfrich leads Democrat Bill Stahlhuth.