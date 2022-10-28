Candidates in the only contested state House race involving Franklin County on the Nov. 8 ballot took the stage Wednesday at Union High School.
Though they are both Washington County residents, the winner between Rep. Mike McGirl, R-Potosi, and Democratic challenger Sally Brooks, of Cadet, will represent much of the southern part of Franklin County. The candidates were each asked two questions at the Franklin County Candidate Forum, which area chambers of commerce hosted.
McGirl, a certified public accountant, is completing his second two-year term. He is the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. He defended the Legislature’s performance in fully funding schools and school transportation, as well as increasing teacher salaries to a minimum $38,000 annually.
“In addition, we raised the minimum wage for state workers to $15 an hour to try to help close that gap,” he said. “There are a lot of departments that are short on individuals.”
McGirl said he supports gun rights and is against abortion rights.
“We talk about population, maybe if we quit aborting our children, we wouldn’t be as short on individuals to work,” he said.
Brooks was a teacher for 15 years, including 10 as a middle school math teacher at Kingston K-14 School in Cadet. Since 2014, Brooks has been a support coordinator for the Washington County Senate Bill 40 Board, where she works with and advocates for people with developmental disabilities and their families, she said.
“I look forward to being an ally for those folks in Jefferson City,” she said.
Brooks pointed out that the school funding formula McGirl discussed was adjusted 15 years ago. “Public school districts have gotten less in taxes from the state in those 15 years,” she said. “What happens, is our local taxpayers have to pay more. So, if you’re upset about what you’re paying locally, you might consider that. It really needs to be updated to get us out of 49th place in the nation and to reflect the inflation rate.”
Brooks has also been involved with Moms Demand Action on gun reform, Missouri Health Care For All on Medicaid expansion and Show Me Integrity on voting rights, she said.
Brooks would fight any attempts at passing right to work laws in Missouri, she said. She said she is supported by several labor unions, as well as the Franklin County Labor Club.
Candidates were asked what they would do in the Legislature to help address the skills gap to ensure businesses have the workers they need and attract more talent to Missouri.
Brooks said she would first discuss the issue with labor union officials. “Beyond that, I would say that it would have to do with salary,” she said. “We attract people when we give them a livable wage.”
McGirl has pushed Gov. Mike Parson’s workforce development initiatives, he said. He said the legislature has also eased licensing regulations, allowing spouses of military members to work in Missouri using licenses they received in another state, if it has similar certification requirements to Missouri.
“We are utilizing people coming into our state through their military service, and their spouses are being able to work,” he said.
The candidates were then asked to name a way they would prioritize Missouri overspending or underutilizing its resources.
McGirl said the Legislature should see if Missouri Department of Transportation funding can be spent more efficiently.
“I have pushed to be able to really take a look at MoDOT and what they do,” he said. “And I’m not saying that they’re doing anything wrong. I’m just saying that the size and the operation of it, whether it’s their personnel, their acquisition or whether it’s how they lay out their planning, I would like to see, so that we could utilize the money. Because they do spend a lot of money.”
Brooks said she does not know about “too much overspending, anywhere” because of the surplus the state has. Instead, she said she would like to see the Legislature champion opening rural hospitals or medical clinics and luring doctors and other professionals.
“Usually in these rural districts, you have a lot of folks that are on Medicaid,” she said. “And now they can’t get the care they need because they can’t really go to a larger city.”