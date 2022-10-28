Candidate forum
Buy Now

Among those participating in the candidate forum on Wednesday evening were Sally Brooks and Mike McGirl. Both are vying for the state representative position that would represent southern Franklin County. 

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom.

Candidates in the only contested state House race involving Franklin County on the Nov. 8 ballot took the stage Wednesday at Union High School.

Though they are both Washington County residents, the winner between Rep. Mike McGirl, R-Potosi, and Democratic challenger Sally Brooks, of Cadet, will represent much of the southern part of Franklin County. The candidates were each asked two questions at the Franklin County Candidate Forum, which area chambers of commerce hosted.