First State Community Bank has hired a new market portfolio manager, according to a release provided by the bank Oct. 5.
Dylan Brocato joins the team after graduating from Missouri State University in May with a bachelor of science degree in economics.
“Dylan was a summer intern for us in 2020 and did a tremendous job. (He’s) extremely bright and a natural with customers and the community,” said Scott Breckenkamp, president of FSCB in Washington, Dutzow and Pacific. Brocato graduated from Washington High School in 2017 and attended East Central College before transferring to Missouri State.
“I’m excited to carry my career forward with FSCB, and I’m looking forward to getting involved in and around the Washington community to give back as much as possible because without this great community and the people in it, I wouldn’t be who I am today,” Brocato said in the release.