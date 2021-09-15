A Defiance man has been named the new chairman of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, the commission announced in a press release Thursday.
The commission voted Robert Brinkmann to be the new chairman during a meeting Thursday. Brinkmann, a Republican, has served on the commission as a regular member since September 2017.
The six-member commission oversees the Missouri Department of Transportation and governs the creation, operation and maintenance of Missouri’s state highway system, as well as other modes of transportation around the state.
Brinkmann is the CEO and founder of Brinkmann Constructors, a Chesterfield-based construction company. He earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla, now the Missouri University of Science and Technology.
The other commission members are Gregg Smith, Michael Waters, Terry Ecker, John Briscoe and W. Dustin Boatwright.