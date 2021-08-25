Presiding Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker told area officials he plans to be aggressive in getting the county’s fair share of the federal $1 trillion infrastructure package.
“The path we’re going to be taking, from a county perspective, relative to transportation throughout the county, is going to be aggressive, assertive,” Brinker told city administrators from Washington, Union, Pacific and St. Clair, as well as other officials, at Thursday’s county transportation committee meeting. “It will be interesting to see what comes out of the federal bill, infrastructure-wise, that can and will affect all of us in our immediate needs and maintenance needs.”
Brinker reiterated his desire to obtain federal funding to expand Highway 47 to four lanes from Washington south to St. Clair and make Highway 50 four lanes from the Interstate 44 exit to the east side of Union, where it currently expands to four lanes through town. “Those are two huge north-south, east-west arteries that play a big role and will continue to do so,” he said.
Brinker said he is in “constant communication” with officials with the East-West Gateway Council of Governments in St. Louis who he said have the ear of people in the Biden administration.
“We’re getting, let’s just say, favorable responses from those folks,” Brinker said. “What that means for us is, obviously, the potential for greater dollars.”
Brinker has said the “4 Lanes for Franklin” project would mean each of the largest cities in the county could be accessed by four-lane highways, allowing for more economic growth.
Expanding the 13-mile stretch of Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair to four lanes has been discussed for at least 20 years, according to Missourian archives.
County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch added he has had discussions with the Missouri Department of Transportation about funding for Tier 3 intermodal projects. Although that also includes rail, he said the county is currently only interested in funding for bicycle lanes that would run along existing roads.
The infrastructure package, which is where the main highway funding comes from, passed the U.S. Senate with bipartisan support but still needs approval from the House of Representatives.
The projects Grutsch referred to would be part of a broader $3.5 trillion budget resolution that does not have Republican support.
“They are looking at, if there is an enormous amount of funds deposited in the state, is there somewhere they could spend those dollars?” Grutsch said. “They’re just looking at ideas right now.”
The county has given MoDOT some “very vague” ideas, Grutsch said. “I’m sure some urban entities that are in this also have been contacted and given them some information,” he said.
Grutsch added that bike trails aren’t really the county’s function. “I don’t want to say that we don’t want to entertain that, but the motoring traveling public is our No. 1 goal,” he said.
The county transportation committee also recommended approval of $398,000 in transportation grants from the county.