Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker blasted a proposed Congressional map that would split the county into two districts.
The map, approved by the state Senate, shows the western part of Franklin County in the third district, which is represented by Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth, who currently represents the entire county. The eastern part of the county falls in the second district, now represented by Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin.
The Senate’s map has stalled in the state House, which previously approved its own map that keeps the county intact, according to the Missouri Independent.
Near the end of Tuesday’s commission meeting, Brinker said he wants to go on record as being “vehemently opposed” to the Senate map.
“To split Franklin County up into two Congressional districts does no good for anyone in this county, as far as I’m concerned,” Brinker said. “Franklin County, being one of the larger counties in the state of Missouri, needs to remain whole. I feel that’s the way we can get things done, is together as a whole.
“If we broke the county up in that fashion, it would be nothing but detrimental to the obtainment of those objectives here in Franklin.”
Brinker had been in communication with Franklin County’s state representatives, he said after the meeting.
“Everyone is in agreement that we need to keep Franklin in one unit,” he said.
The Senate approved the map Thursday, March 24, at the end of a session that lasted nearly 24 hours, according to the Missouri Independent. Like the map approved in the House, the Senate version is considered likely to create a delegation of six Republicans and two Democrats.
The deadline for candidates to file to run for Congress was 5 p.m. Tuesday, which the Legislature was not expected to approve a map by. But Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker said candidates who filed to run in a Congressional district they end up not living in can stay in the race, which is different than running for the state Legislature.
“If you want to run for Kansas City, and you live in Franklin County, you can do that,” Baker said at a meeting of county elected officials later Tuesday morning.
According to the proposed Senate map, Union and St. Clair would move to Wagner’s District 2. Pacific, which is now split between Districts 2 and 3, would move completely to Wagner’s district. Washington, New Haven and Sullivan would remain in Luetkemeyer’s District 3.
Baker agreed with Brinker that splitting the county could have negative consequences.
“It’s going to cause a lot of confusion,” he said.