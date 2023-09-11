While opioids like fentanyl dominate recent headlines, Presiding Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker doesn’t want residents to forget about the dangers of methamphetamine.
Brinker points to figures he obtained from the Office of the Regional Medical Examiner that showed 17 deaths attributed to methamphetamine alone in 2022, more than any other drug or combination of drugs.
The trend continued in the first half of 2023, when eight meth-related deaths were reported between January and June.
Those both lead the combination of meth and fentanyl-related deaths, which are attributable to 11 deaths in 2022 and five deaths in the first half of 2023.
Fentanyl alone contributed to five deaths in 2022. No deaths caused solely by fentanyl were reported in 2023, when ethanol, with two deaths, was the only other substance reported to cause multiple deaths according to the St. Charles County-based office of Regional Medical Examiner.
“I think we need to make sure we stay mindful that it’s not just opioids,” Brinker said. “Meth is still coming up the interstate.”
Brinker blames the Biden administration for allowing the transport of drugs to get out of control.
“That’s attributable, I feel, directly to the federal government’s lack of security at the southern border and everywhere else, relative to the lives being taken here in America,” he said.
Brinker added that Franklin County and others are working toward finalizing an opioid settlement.
In an email to The Missourian, Kathleen Hargrave, division director for the Office of the Regional Medical Examiner, said that while more people died of methamphetamine overdoses than any other solo drug, she emphasized the number of deaths attributed to mixing fentanyl and other opioids with other drugs.
“To explain the reports, many individuals have mixed drugs as their cause of death,” she said. “The reports reflect the confirmed drugs listed on the death certificate.”
When combined with other drugs, 33 of the 60 drug-related deaths reported in Franklin County in 2022 involved Fentanyl, the report said. In total, methamphetamine taken alone or with other drugs was involved in 41 deaths in 2022. When all drugs classified as opioids were considered, 39 deaths were reported in Franklin County in 2022.
Methamphetamine regained the top spot in drug related deaths in 2022 after the combination of meth and fentanyl caused the most Franklin County deaths in 2021, with 15. Methamphetamine alone contributed to nine deaths that year, while fentanyl alone contributed to six, according to data provided by the medical examiner’s office. Fentanyl and meth combined contributed to 25 deaths in 2020, compared to six deaths each for meth, fentanyl and ethanol alone.
Meth previously was the leading cause of drug-related deaths in 2019, when it contributed to 11 deaths, compared to six for fentanyl alone. Fentanyl and meth; ethanol and meth; and the combination of fentanyl, heroin and meth each contributed to four deaths in 2019.
Between Jan. 1, 2019, and June 30, 2023, 60 deaths involved the combination of fentanyl and meth in Franklin County, compared to 51 deaths involving methamphetamine alone and 23 involving fentanyl alone.
In St. Charles and Jefferson counties, the other counties served by the Office of the Regional Medical Examiner, Methamphetamine also contributed to drug deaths in 2022.
St. Charles reported 14 deaths from methamphetamine alone, compared to 12 from fentanyl and methamphetamine combined and 11 from fentanyl alone in 2022, according to the medical examiner’s office.
Jefferson County reported 19 deaths from methamphetamine alone in 2022, compared to 13 from fentanyl combined and nine from fentanyl alone.
