Tim Brinker

While opioids like fentanyl dominate recent headlines, Presiding Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker doesn’t want residents to forget about the dangers of methamphetamine.

Brinker points to figures he obtained from the Office of the Regional Medical Examiner that showed 17 deaths attributed to methamphetamine alone in 2022, more than any other drug or combination of drugs.

