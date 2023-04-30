Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker is joining his counterparts in St. Charles and Jefferson counties in calling for consolidation of prosecutor’s offices in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County.
“We join St. Louis County mayors in their support for consolidating the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office and the St. Louis County Prosecutor into a regional prosecutor’s office,” Brinker, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann and Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon said in a St. Charles County news release Thursday morning. “We echo St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell when they said that crime is a regional problem, and we need to work together for regional solutions.”
Brinker told The Missourian that he has talked weekly with Ehlmann and Gannon about regional crime for at least two years. Though it is late in the legislative session, which ends May 12, Brinker said legislation consolidating the prosecuting attorneys’ offices could be positive.
“We’re not certain, but we think that is probably the easiest path to resolution,” he said. “But we just can’t stand by any longer. We support Mayor Jones and Wesley Bell in their statements that it’s a regional issue, and we don’t disagree. We’re all being impacted as a result of it.”
According to the statement, regional leaders say that merging the two offices “preserves local control and allows the voters to choose their prosecutor.”
“We will always do whatever we can to help other elected officials in the region, just as we hope they would help us if we needed it,” the statement reads. The merger of the two offices would also help address “disturbing trends in our region concerning car thefts, the spread of fentanyl, repeat offenders being released to commit crimes rather than post bond, and the increase in juvenile crime due to the lack of any consequences.”
Earlier this month, on April 19, Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin, Bridgeton Mayor Terry Briggs, Brentwood Mayor Dave Dimmitt and Manchester Mayor Mike Clement called on the state legislature to combine the St. Louis County and City prosecutors into a regional office, while a bill is being considered by the state Senate that would appoint a special prosecutor for St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The request from the county leaders, all Republicans, comes as Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey seeks to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a Democrat, from office. According to the Associated Press, a hearing is scheduled for September. Bailey alleges that too many cases, including homicides, have gone unpunished under Gardner’s watch, that victims and their families are left uninformed, and that the prosecutor’s office is too slow to take on cases brought by police.
Gardner has responded that efforts to remove her are politically and racially motivated, according to reporting by the Associated Press.
Gardner’s office could not be reached for comment on this latest proposal.
Brinker has been critical of Gardner before, calling her out in January 2023 after a 54-year-old woman traded gunfire with police and allegedly threatened to shoot up a Social Security office. The woman was released from custody a day later, after Gardner’s office did not immediately charge her, saying they needed more police follow up.
“It’s time to act, we can’t sit back anymore and allow this to happen to our greatest economic engine in Missouri, the city of St. Louis,” Brinker said at the time. “It’s what makes all things tick in this block of Missouri’s economy. And when you have things like this going on, you’re going to have agencies, corporations and businesses not wishing to locate here or not wishing to remain here for fear of their lives and law enforcement’s lives.”