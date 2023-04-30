Tim Brinker

Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker is joining his counterparts in St. Charles and Jefferson counties in calling for consolidation of prosecutor’s offices in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County.

“We join St. Louis County mayors in their support for consolidating the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office and the St. Louis County Prosecutor into a regional prosecutor’s office,” Brinker, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann and Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon said in a St. Charles County news release Thursday morning. “We echo St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell when they said that crime is a regional problem, and we need to work together for regional solutions.”

