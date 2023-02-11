Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker will take part in a panel discussion focusing on crime in the St. Louis area.
Playing host to Advance STL: The Region’s Reputation will be the St. Louis Business Journal, which claims the biggest issue its readers believe is holding St. Louis back is its overall reputation and, specifically, crime.
Brinker has long been a critic of how St. Louis leaders deal with crime, saying crime rates in St. Louis have an impact on the surrounding areas.
Joining Brinker on the panel will be Bi-State Development CEO Taulby Roach and Allan Moore, director of security and crisis management for Spire and a 20-year veteran of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
The breakfast event is scheduled for 8 a.m. Feb. 23 at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, 975 N. Warson Road in Olivette.