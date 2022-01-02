Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker hopes the cost of expanding a 13-mile stretch of Highway 47 to four lanes between Washington and St. Clair will be lower than the $175 million estimate from the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.
Expected revenue from the phased-in state gasoline tax increase to 29 cents per gallon (up from 17 cents), along with the $7 billion anticipated for Missouri from the federal infrastructure package, has given county officials hope of moving the “4 Lanes for Franklin” project up the state’s priority list.
“We’re hopeful the state can answer the call here and do what they need to do to improve the road safety here in Franklin County for us,” Brinker said.
Missouri Department of Transportation officials have said an expansion of Highway 47 to four lanes is “something that is definitely going to happen,” but there is no time frame, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The project remains on the state’s $825 million list of high-priority annual transportation needs.
MoDOT officials have said they plan multi-step improvements on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair, and the first two phases, costing $22.6 million and $45.2 million, are included in the agency’s recent draft Unfunded Needs document. But that would just cover part of the estimated $175 million long-range project.
Marie Elliott, communications manager for MoDOT’s St. Louis District, wrote in an email to The Missourian that the agency will need to do its own study to determine needs and costs for Highway 47.
“MoDOT has not studied this corridor in many years and will be working over the next few years to determine needed improvements and revise estimate costs,” Elliott wrote. “At this time, there is no active study and no projects funded except for the Union Expressway, which does fall within the corridor limits.”
Moving up?
Brinker is talking with state and regional officials, including a phone call with U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, in his push to move up the timeline on Highway 47.
With key roadways Interstate 44 and Highway 50 going east-west, and Highway 47 the only north-south route that crosses the Missouri River and eventually reaches Interstate 70 from the county, Brinker encouraged leaders to make Franklin County a “much more integral part of the infrastruture scene of the St. Louis region,” he said.
The largest obstacles between Highway 47 connecting to Interstate 44 in St. Clair and to Interstate 70 in Warrenton is being addressed, Brinker said, adding that the intersection of Highways 47 and 50 will have a bypass with the planned Union Expressway and expand to four lanes.
While he has previously discussed also making Highway 50 four lanes from I-44 through Union, Brinker now suggests making Highway 50 four lanes for the entire 27-mile stretch from I-44 to when it leaves the county west of Gerald. This would create a piece of a long-desired project to make Highway 50 four lanes to Jefferson City, and, eventually, Kansas City.
This would mean Washington and Union, the county’s two largest cities and industrial and commercial areas, would be connected to I-44, as well as each other, by four lane highways.
Brinker emphasized that while these are MoDOT projects, local governments can influence them.
“This is a county direction and a desired direction to get MoDOT going on recognizing and placing resources on this infrastructure need that exists currently,” he said.
“Meanwhile, accidents are occurring, people are still dying on roadways and we feel we can address those things by expanding those roadways and accentuating them.”
Brinker said the funding split for such projects is typically around 80 percent state and federal funding, with 20 percent local money.
Union Expressway
The county recently got the good news for the first part of the Highway 47 upgrades — the $12.2 million Union Expressway. MoDOT informed the county Dec. 9 that the expressway roundabout, which the county is responsible for, meets the requirements of its Local Public Agency Manual. The county can now proceed with development of the final plan package.
The city of Union, which is responsible for the seven-tenths-of-a-mile expressway itself, which includes a bridge over the Bourbeuse River, received similar approval around the same time.
The expressway will run from the southeastern intersection of Highways 47 and 50 to a newly built roundabout further north on Highway 47, near the intersection with Old County Farm Road.
The city is paying $1.9 million of the $10.2 million expressway portion of the project. Franklin County is paying $660,003 of the roundabout’s $1.98 million cost. Federal grant money will cover the remainder.
Construction on the expressway is expected to start in early 2023.