Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker defended the county’s mask mandate and the emergency meeting where it was approved.
The meeting was intended to mitigate COVID-19, Brinker said. Many city and county officials, including those in law enforcement, were surprised when the mandate was announced after the meeting.
“It didn’t come around flippantly,” Brinker said Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the first regular commission meeting since the mandate was announced. “The decision to implement a mask measure was done so as a result of a lot of things, obviously the virus mitigation is key.”
The decision to call a special meeting came after a face-to-face discussion with Gov. Mike Parson at Melton Machine & Control Co.’s new headquarters in Washington, which the governor toured Wednesday, Nov. 18.
“The governor and I discussed what mitigation measures are out there,” Brinker told the small audience, made up primarily of county employees and elected officials. “We discussed Franklin County being one of the hottest zones in the state. The health care system in our entire St. Louis region being at a certain level capacity that propagates necessity in terms of mitigation.”
While some have criticized Parson for not implementing a statewide mask mandate, Brinker said the governor supported and encouraged taking measures.
Brinker also talked with Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, to get information on the load COVID-19 is putting on the health care system.
“At that time, it was 80 percent, 85 percent on all ICUs, and all staffable rooms,” Brinker said.
The system is being impacted by health care workers who have previously been furloughed and have now taken other positions, meaning they cannot be brought back, Brinker said.
“That leaves our health care system shy of personnel,” he said. “If they had the personnel, I was told, they could open 700 or 800 more rooms ... It’s a personnel issue in our health care system.”
Brinker also brought up his discussions with Mercy Hospital Washington physicians Dr. Bret Riegel and Dr. David Chalk. He said the hospital has converted its seventh floor to a COVID-19 floor, while the third floor intensive care unit has many COVID-19 patients and the emergency room also was being used for COVID-19 and elective procedures.
“The one comment that rang true is, ‘Anything would be helpful,’ ” Brinker said.
Also notable was the Nov. 19 COVID-19 death count of 18 people (in the latest report), though the deaths included people who passed in September, October and November.
“All of those factors come into play in the decision-making,” Brinker said. “So what the commission majority did was to enact a 30-day mask requirement.”
The meeting was held legally, Brinker said. “It was an emergent decision for an emergent situation,” he said. “It was well within our legal perspective to do so and it was well within the parameters that were put forth by those that we were guided by, that is many, many folks in many, many hours of opportunity to hear what is going on.”
The county will know more when the order expires at noon Sunday, Dec. 20, Brinker said.
“We’re going to know and see if these masks actually do work, and if they do, we’ll have certain evidence of it,” he said. “We will know if they do not work, and if they do not, we will have certain evidence of that. Either way, we will know once and for all on this situation.”
Brinker said he appreciates the comments from people in the community working from a health care perspective, as well as those who cite constitutional rights.
“I announced last week within 40 minutes of our meeting closure that it’s freedom-preserving Franklin County, we take measures so we can preserve greater freedoms than we currently have,” he said.
The county has been fielding phone calls asking how the mask mandate will be enforced, Brinker said.
“Typically, it is not put in place to penalize,” he said. “It is put in place to encourage.”
Brinker closed his remarks by addressing comments by Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, who said his deputies would refer mask complaints to the county commission or health department.
“At a store level, if someone comes and wishes to have goods or services provided for them at that business, and they do not have a mask and they are told to wear one because it is the executive order to do so,” Brinker said. “They refuse to do so, then they are trespassing, then it becomes a violation of law, because that business requires it. And that’s where Sheriff Pelton tells me that’s when he will, indeed, get involved.”
Personal Protective Equipment
Tony Henry, county facilities director, addressed the commission about the need for items like face masks and disinfecting wipes.
“I just want to remind everybody that with the increases in cases that we have, we are getting into our surplus items for the COVID,” Henry said. “It’s getting harder and harder again, like it was in March and April, to replenish those items.”
After Brinker told Henry new items had been ordered, Henry said they did receive 20 cases of wipes the previous day.
“We’re working on getting masks in as soon as possible; I think we cut that in half in about a week’s time” Henry said. “With PPE, we don’t abuse the privilege, because it’s getting harder and harder to find. And once we can’t find them, that’ll be a different issue.”
After the meeting, Brinker said the county will have plenty of masks. “We won’t have a problem getting masks,” he said. “They are available.”
Commissioners also approved two COVID-19-related purchases for the sheriff’s department, using federal CARES Act money.
A mobile surface sanitizer cost $1,139, while a wall-mounted body temperature scanner kiosk cost $1,529.