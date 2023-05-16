A portion of Missouri Route 94 at Treloar Creek in Warren County will be closed for several months beginning Tuesday, May 30, for a bridge replacement project.
A signed detour will route traffic to Route N to Missouri 94 according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The stretch of road is expected to reopen by mid-October.
“We understand closing a road can be challenging, yet it’s the best use of our tax dollars, it makes it safer for all the workers, and it speeds up construction,” MoDOT Project Director Jeff Gander said.
Gander said signs would be placed several days before the road and bridge closure, and area residents are encouraged to sign up for email and text alerts updating them on the progress by going to the MoDOT website.
The bridge, approximately 3 miles east of Treloar, is the 27th bridge to be replaced under the Fixing Access to Rural Missouri (FARM) Bridge Program. The program is replacing bridges on low traffic volume routes that are weight restricted, in poor condition, on timber pile, or one-lane but carry two-way traffic.
“We have 31 weight-restricted, poor condition bridges in northern Missouri to replace under this federally-funded program,” Gander said. “The MoDOT team has worked closely with the contractor to develop plans for these improvements, and by October 2023, all 31 bridges will be replaced.”
Visit MoDOT’s website to view the online traveler map which shows locations of work zones and road closures.