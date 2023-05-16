Augusta Bottom Road Closed

This road closure sign was placed along Augusta Bottom Road near Highway 47 in southern Warren County.

A portion of Missouri Route 94 at Treloar Creek in Warren County will be closed for several months beginning Tuesday, May 30, for a bridge replacement project.

A signed detour will route traffic to Route N to Missouri 94 according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The stretch of road is expected to reopen by mid-October.