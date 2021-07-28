The city of Union took a step toward allowing microbreweries and distilleries in commercial areas.
The planning and zoning commission unanimously recommended Monday to change the city code to allow the facilities in highway business districts. They had been limited to industrial areas, which officials said are not conducive to breweries and distilleries that want to be open to the public.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann raised the issue at the commission’s June meeting because a distillery had expressed interest in coming to Union. But he decided to also include facilities that make beer in the change.
Many such facilities now include a restaurant or bar that’s open to the public.
The city plans to include conditions for businesses that want to be located in a business district.
“You could require certain things, like that a percentage of their business be based on retail sales,” Zimmermann said.
“It’s more of an entertainment venue now than an industrial development,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said.
A microbrewery wouldn’t work as well in an industrial park like the Union Corporate Center, Schmieder said. “The land is cheap out there, so they say, ‘Maybe we can make this work,’ ” he said of the industrial park. “But there’s proximity to residents at St. Andrews (subdivision), the fact that there is no traffic out there evenings and weekends. It’s just not an appropriate setting for them.”
Zimmermann said in June he heard from an engineer working on a distillery project that was interested in coming to Union and would like to have a public-facing operation. The distillery was looking at a specific site, but it’s not currently zoned properly.
A couple distilleries are located outside Union, including Coulter & Payne Farm Distillery, which makes bourbon at a farm south of Union, but that distillery is not open to the public. Other existing area distilleries include Nobletons Distilling House in Beaufort, Samuel Berton Distilling in Labadie and Pinckney Bend Distillery in New Haven, according to the Distillery Trail website.
As the number of distilleries increases, more are adding attractions like music amphitheaters, bed-and-breakfasts and event venues to distinguish themselves from competitors.