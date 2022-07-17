Donald Brandt, a board director of Citizens Bank of New Haven, was recently inducted into the Missouri Bankers Association’s (MBA) 50-year Club, honoring his five decades in the banking industry.
Brandt was one of 12 bankers inducted into the 50-year Club during MBA’s 132nd annual convention on June 9, according to a release from the association.
Brandt joined Citizens Bank after graduating from the University of Missouri in 1972, starting in the Pacific branch. In 1988, after Citizens Bank was sold to Bank of America, Brandt was named president of Citizens Bank of New Haven.
Since his time at Citizens Bank, which has four locations in Franklin County, the bank has grown from $40 million to the current asset total of $280 million.
Brandt currently serves as chairman on board of directors of Citizens Bank’s holding company, Citizens Financial Group. A few years away from the board’s 75-year age cap, Brandt said he will continue to be involved in the industry.
Brandt has also served on the board of the Missouri Independent Bankers Association and holds a degree from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“Mr. Brandt is the epitome of community banking and has always led by example, whether in his role as a bank executive or board member at Citizens Bank,” said Citizens Bank CEO David Engelbrecht. “At the heart of everything Don represents is his dedication to, involvement in, and love for the communities Citizens Bank serves.”
Brandt said things have changed a lot since he has been in the industry, for instance, internet and electronic banking, but especially more regulations and paperwork. He said what has kept him involved for so long has been an enjoyment of working with his clients and coworkers.
“Getting to know customers — they can actually turn into your real friends when you deal with them for so long,” he said. “Starting businesses and watching the businesses grow, helping young farmers turn into bigger farmers, those are big parts of the business. Just the relationships that you build through the years with customers.”