The Boy Scouts’ annual Scouting for Food Drive collected 19,000 food items, an additional 2,800 pounds of food and around $2,000 in donations for area food pantries. At press time, final numbers from the individual units in the Osage District — which governs troops in Franklin, Gasconade and southern Warren counties — were still coming in, as were the amounts raised with a “Text to Donate” virtual fundraiser.
Nearly 50 local businesses and organizations volunteered to be drop-off spots for the socially distanced food drive. The food collected supports nearly 25 food pantries across the region, and Scouting leaders have said that for many of the pantries, this is the biggest donation they receive all year.
In 2019, the Scouting for Food drive collected nearly 66,000 food items in the Osage District. According to The Missourian’s archives, that was an increase of 5,500 items over 2018. In the Washington area, more than 18,800 items were collected.