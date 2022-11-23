Scouting for Food
From left, Caleb Pich, Ben Crabtree and Adam Kopp pass food bags collected for the Boy Scouts's Scouting for Food drive Saturday at Borgia Grade School. Washington scouts have brought in more than 500,000 items since the event started in 1985.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

With inflation high, the 38th annual Scouting for Food drive took a dip in donations in the Boy Scouts of America’s Osage District.

A total of 59,218 items were donated in the district, which includes Franklin, Crawford and the parts of southern Warren County within the Washington School District. Of those, 51,878 items were picked up by scouts in Franklin County Saturday.