With inflation high, the 38th annual Scouting for Food drive took a dip in donations in the Boy Scouts of America’s Osage District.
A total of 59,218 items were donated in the district, which includes Franklin, Crawford and the parts of southern Warren County within the Washington School District. Of those, 51,878 items were picked up by scouts in Franklin County Saturday.
In 2021, 71,500 items were donated in the Osage District, the second best year the food drive has had, according to previous Missourian reporting. Scouting for Food, the largest one-day food collection in the United States, benefits 23 food pantries in the area.
“I would say we’re a little bit down from average,” said Ken Etter, senior district executive for the Osage District. “But with the economy being what it is, chances are some of the people who gave in the past, may be recipients this year. The 30 bucks they may have spent on Scouting for Food in the past didn’t go as far this year.”
Etter estimates 300 scouts dropped off bags at area homes and returned to collect them. Another 120 adults assisted in driving the orders to collection sites, as well as with boxing and shipping the food to the food pantries.
“It’s always a big competition this time of year with youth hunt deer season, but we work around that, and the scouts are out there,” he said.
Once again, Washington led the county in food items collected, with 16,242. That was down from 19,042 items in 2021.
Union collected 9,980 food items, down from 13,086 in 2021.
“Even with it being down, we know the need is still great, and every bit is appreciated,” Etter said.
Pacific collected 7,630 food items, Gray Summit/Villa Ridge collected 5,917 items, Sullivan collected 3,486 items, New Haven collected 2,719 items, Lonedell collected 2,081 items, Beaufort/Leslie collected 1,963 items and St. Clair collected 1,900 items.
“Everything that is donated out here, stays out here, and stays in the community in which it was donated,” Etter said. “Nothing is put on a truck and taken to the St. Louis food pantry. Not to say they’re bad or anything, but we’re prided on the fact that it stays local to help our local people.”
The “staples” remained popular donation items this year, including peanut butter and jelly, canned vegetables, soup and stew.
In all, 1.68 million food items were donated this year in the Boy Scouts’ Greater St. Louis Area Council.