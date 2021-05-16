The Missouri Highway Patrol was dispatched to Meramec State Park around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 16, in response to a 17-year-old drowning incident.
William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, attempted to swim across the Meramec River, became exhausted, then submerged under the river's surface and was not able to resurface, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Bergner was not wearing a safety device.
Firefighters with the Sullivan Fire Protection District were able to locate the him after his family described where in the water they had last seen him, according to Fire Captain Damon Sumpter.
Bergner was transferred to Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital by Missouri Baptist Sullivan EMS where he was pronounced deceased at 7:50 p.m.
Bergner was the 14 person to have drowned in Missouri this year.