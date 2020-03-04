A man is accused of causing a car crash in Union, then assaulting the other driver and law enforcement officers, according to Union Police.
Joshua Julius, 32, of Bourbon, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with second-degree assault and third-degree assault against a special victim after he allegedly drove intentionally into a 60-year-old Union man’s vehicle on N. Washington Avenue, near the railroad tracks.
The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, police said.
Following the crash, Julius then pulled the victim out of his vehicle and started assaulting him, police said. A good samaritan, who witnessed the incident, held Julius at gunpoint until law enforcement officers arrived, according to the police report.
After Julius was taken into custody, he allegedly assaulted a Union Police officer while being booked at the police station, police said. Neither the officer or the victim in the car crash were injured.
Julius was taken to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center, where he allegedly assaulted Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, police said. Julius faces charges of second and third-degree assault, and is being held at the Franklin County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.