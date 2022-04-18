Volunteers say service work is ‘the least we can do’
On Wednesday’s half day, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School juniors Celia Gildehaus and Natalie Alferman spent the morning not watching the clock wind down to dismissal, but painting trim and doors and helping clean up some of the new buildings at the planned Bethel Hills community near Dutzow.
“Our community gives to Borgia — like a ton,” Gildehaus said. “It’s nice, at least one day, (to give back). It’s the least we can do.”
On Wednesday, dozens of Borgia students took short bus trips to nine locations in or near Washington. At their assigned spots, they cleaned, painted, sorted clothing or food or spent time with people living in assisted-living communities.
Called Borgia Gives Back, the event was intended to instill in students an understanding of the effect they can have in the community, according to organizer Donna Grahl, Borgia’s director of giving and alumni relations.
She said she hoped students comprehend how much support people in the community have given to Borgia and its students. She also hoped that after their service activities Wednesday, the students would feel a stronger sense of responsibility to give back to the community.
“If we can help them understand why that’s important, then we’ve done something today,” Borgia President Matt Schutte said.
Gildehaus and Alferman said Wednesday was the first time they had heard about Bethel Hills, a planned community of people living with and without disabilities. They said it was interesting to learn about Advocates for Community Choice’s plans for the property, which used to be RockyVine campground.
Gildehaus said in addition to financial contributions, she’s grateful to the community for letting Borgia have a food stand at the Town & Country Fair and allowing them to put on several parades throughout the year.
The school’s annual fundraiser — the Day of Giving — last year raised a record $152,006 from 436 donors, according to previous reporting.
Ajay Garbs, a senior, was assigned to clean kitchen appliances used by Harvest Table in the basement of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ.
“It’s just nice to see people’s faces when you help them out and especially if they’re older than us,” he said. “I’m sure they enjoy the help and it’s just nice giving back to the community.”
As part of its graduation requirements, Borgia students must complete a certain number of service hours. Usually that number is 100 hours over four years, but it has been modified for some students because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schutte said Wednesday was a good opportunity for students who were under their required hours to log a few, and learn where and what activities would be enjoyable for future service requirements.
Christopher Irwin volunteered at the Four Rivers Family YMCA, wiping down exercise equipment as community members squatted, pressed and benched nearby. The senior, who is from Washington, was just a few hours shy of his graduation service hour requirement and said the day would push him over his required hours.
Irwin’s classmate, Catherine King, also helped at the YMCA, supervising children in the nursery. King said she has stopped logging service hours — she is long past what was required. For her, service is fun because of the social opportunities.
“My family’s been in Washington for a while, so at least with serving, a lot of times you see people you know and it’s a great way to meet new people too,” she said. “I’ve just always loved Washington and it means a lot to me and my family.”
Senior Maura Struckhoff said her favorite volunteer activity is helping deliver meals. On Wednesday she helped classmates Sarah Mayer, Audrey Richardson and Annie Arand pack “blessing bags” for Harvest Table. The bags were filled with food that have a long shelf life, to be given to those in need.
“I think in the world we are in today a lot of people get caught up in themselves and their lives and we don’t see how much privilege we have,” Struckhoff said. “Like, just to be able to even have meals, that’s a privilege and you don’t see that.”
Mayer and Richardson said they prefer working with people when they volunteer. Mayer got many of her volunteer hours working with kids during summer camps. Richardson, a basketball, track and soccer player for the Knights, said she has really enjoyed working at All Abilities Athletics events, which provides athletic opportunities to people with disabilities in Franklin County.
“I like to interact with people and really see how it affects them firsthand,” she said.
Though Wednesday’s event was smaller than planned — severe weather shortened the off-campus trips and limited them to places with storm shelters — Grahl and other administrators are hoping to grow Borgia Gives Back into a bigger annual event. Schutte suggested students could go all over the area and help not just businesses and organizations, but private citizens with lawn care or spring cleaning.