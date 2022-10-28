St. Francis Borgia Regional High School
A record amount of $192,522 was raised during St. Francis Borgia High School’s annual day of giving.

For four consecutive years the drive has brought in more money, this year surpassing 2021’s figure of $152,006, according to previous Missourian reporting. It was the sixth iteration of the drive, which is one of the Catholic school’s three main fundraisers.  