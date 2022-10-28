A record amount of $192,522 was raised during St. Francis Borgia High School’s annual day of giving.
For four consecutive years the drive has brought in more money, this year surpassing 2021’s figure of $152,006, according to previous Missourian reporting. It was the sixth iteration of the drive, which is one of the Catholic school’s three main fundraisers.
“Fortunately, they always do, our community really jumped in and took care of us,” President Matt Schutte said.
In addition to approximately 350 individual donors, Schutte said there were six challenge donations totaling approximately $75,000.
He credited the school’s advancement office, which is led by Donna Grahl, for the successful drive.
Borgia students also raised about $2,500 for the school, through events like “dress down days.”
“If you look at the price of gas and the price of food and the things teenagers spend their money on — and, when they have jobs, those jobs don’t necessarily pay all that great. So anything they would do, it would be a sacrifice,” Schutte said.
The drive is held in conjunction with the feast of St. Francis Borgia, a Spanish Jesuit priest who helped found the Gregorian University in Rome and a dozen other colleges in Spain. He was canonized in 1670. Borgia High School celebrated the feast day Oct. 10.
Borgia’s two other primary fundraising initiatives are its annual fund and dinner auction. Combined, the three net “between $750,000 and $1 million,” according to Schutte. He said the revenue covers the gap between student tuition and operational costs.
In the October alumni newsletter, Schutte said the generosity makes him optimistic about the future of Borgia High School.
“As the Archdiocese navigates through the various steps of the All Things New initiative, we are off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 school year while laying the foundation for our next strategic plan, ensuring the health and growth of St. Francis Borgia for the next 25 years and beyond,” he wrote.