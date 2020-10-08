Students at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School are back to learning from home after administrators with the school district announced the district was implementing its hybrid learning model, which has students alternating which days they attend in-person classes.
The transition back to virtual learning took place on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Bernie Naumann, president of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, said the decision came after evaluating the school’s current quarantine situation due to COVID-19 and the Franklin County Health Department’s report on the county’s current situation.
“We have looked at Franklin County numbers and followed the guidance from Mercy’s (Hospital Washington) officials,” Naumann said. “We love our kids and just are being cautious.”
Currently, the county has had 2,007 positive cases of COVID-19 since March, with 29 new cases Thursday, according to the Franklin County Health Department’s most recent report.
The rolling 14-day average for the testing positivity rate stands at 9.65 percent with the 10-day rolling total of new COVID-19 cases standing at 215.
While unable to give specific totals on the number of students who are or have been quarantine, Naumann said only nine of the school’s 444 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 17, when school started.
He added one high school staff member tested positive in early September.
“Those who have been infected are believed to have contracted the virus outside of school,” Naumann said, adding if the Borgia administration thought the virus was being contracted in-school, “the reaction would be much different.”
Borgia’s re-entry plan included three possible scenarios for how education would be administered, coded as green, yellow and red. The green/level one plan calls for in-person learning; yellow/level two is a hybrid learning; and red/level three is e-Learning.
“The goal is to keep the kids out of level three if possible,” Naumann said.
Borgia is tentatively scheduled to return to in-person learning Monday, Nov. 2, but Naumann noted that could change based on the county’s and school’s situation.
The school started its year in the hybrid model, which had students rotating between in-person and virtual learning, and returned to in-person learning Sept. 21.