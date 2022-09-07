Bridgette Beaman at St. Francis Borgia High School
Bridgette Beaman wraps chicken sandwiches while preparing lunch Sept. 2 at St. Francis Borgia High School. The Archdioceses of St. Louis has recommended its parochial schools pull out of the federal free and reduced lunch program.   Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Milk prices at St. Francis Borgia High School will stay at reduced rates for students despite a memo from the Archdiocese of St. Louis instructing its schools to no longer participate in the National School Lunch Program or other U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) food and milk grant programs.

The high school — which is one of several Archdiocesan schools that participated in the USDA’s Special Milk Program — will continue to charge students $0.15 for white milk and $0.19 for chocolate milk, despite no longer receiving federal milk grants, according to Principal Pam Tholen. The school pays $0.45 per carton of milk.