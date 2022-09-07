Milk prices at St. Francis Borgia High School will stay at reduced rates for students despite a memo from the Archdiocese of St. Louis instructing its schools to no longer participate in the National School Lunch Program or other U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) food and milk grant programs.
The high school — which is one of several Archdiocesan schools that participated in the USDA’s Special Milk Program — will continue to charge students $0.15 for white milk and $0.19 for chocolate milk, despite no longer receiving federal milk grants, according to Principal Pam Tholen. The school pays $0.45 per carton of milk.
“Since we had already had our price list posted — and we, of course, want to encourage healthy choices by our students, so drinking milk instead of soda, or something like that — as a school, we are going to absorb those additional costs for this school year,” she said.
Tholen expects the change to cost the school about $11,000 annually, if the milk consumed is similar to last year.
The Archdiocese’s memo, which was obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, cited a shifting interpretation of federal discrimination laws for the lunch and milk changes, which went into effect in late August.
“Due to changes in the interpretation of the Civil Rights Act, the non-discrimination statements for these programs has changed significantly,” reads the memo, which was sent by Archdiocese General Counsel Tom Buckley. “Schools that receive funds from the USDA would be required to adhere to the policies of these programs. The changes in these policies would be problematic for schools and programs of the Archdiocese to fully live out the mission of our Catholic Church.”
The Archdiocese claims autonomy under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, but denying future federal funding would shield itself and its schools from potential discrimination lawsuits.
“...schools that participate in these programs are subject to a wide variety of federal mandates, which could ultimately impact decisions concerning admissions, extracurricular activities, facilities, and logistics,” Executive Director of Communications for the Archdiocese Brecht Mulvihill said in a statement sent to The Missourian. “In some circumstances, these mandates would impede a school’s ability to faithfully carry out the teachings of the Catholic Church.”
Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced an expanded interpretation of Title IX to include sexual orientation or gender identity, but the USDA said some private schools would be exempt on religious grounds.
“About a dozen” Archdiocesan schools participated in the free and reduced lunch program, and Jill Burkett, director of government programs, said about 4 percent of the Archdiocese’s 50,000 students across 11 counties utilized the lunch program. The memo urged schools to do what they can to assist families who may have qualified. Some schools have been and are “already on their own serving the needs of students who meet the government qualifications without utilizing government programs,” according to Director of Community and Media Engagement Lisa Shea.
St. John the Baptist Gildehaus school participated in the federal Free and Reduced Lunch Program until this summer, when it switched providers to Martha’s Gourmet Kitchen, of St. Louis. Principal Diane Smith said the change was not connected to liability, but that the school was unhappy with its previous meal provider. Lunches increased in price to about $4, she said, which is a $1 increase. St. Bridget of Kildare School in Pacific also uses Martha’s Gourmet Kitchen.
Nationally, about half of Catholic schools participate in USDA programs, according to the Catholic News Agency, and no other archdiocese has told schools to drop out of the programs.
St. Gertrude school in Krakow does not participate in federal programs, according to Principal Pam Scheible.
Officials with St. Vincent de Paul in Marthasville, St. Francis Borgia Grade School and Our Lady of Lourdes in Washington, and Immaculate Conception in Union did not return calls about whether the school participates in the federal milk program.