St. Francis Borgia Regional High School raised more money this year for its annual Day of Giving than ever before.
In total, $152,006 was collected, outpacing the previous record amount of $121,318, raised last year. Donna Grahl, director of annual giving and alumni relations at the school, attributes the growth to multiple factors.
“It started well before the 8th, when a dedicated group of Borgia friends and family came together and gave us a $70,000 matching gift challenge,” Grahl said in a release announcing the drive’s results. “With that foundation, we then saw a tremendous response to our social media posts and mailings about the day and what it means for our school.”
It was the fifth iteration of the Day of Giving, which raises funds for the general operating budget. The event was originally held on Giving Tuesday, but Director of Strategic Communications Bridget Callahan said the past three years have brought more success since moving it to coincide with St. Francis Borgia’s feast day. Callahan said the drive offsets costs that could have been applied to tuition.
Donations from the student body increased five-fold from last year to this year, according to the release. The high school partnered with everyware.com to provide a text-message giving option for the first time, and the school also hosted a ‘Food Truck Friday’ on the 8th.
Overall, Borgia’s Day of Giving had 436 donors, two-thirds of whom are alumni.
“The support given to Borgia by our alumni and their families, as well as other friends of the school, is amazing,” said Matt Schutte, St. Francis Borgia’s first-year president. “I’m so grateful for the financial assistance that comes from this day. Equally gratifying was seeing the fellowship at our food truck event, further driving home that Borgia is a family.”