When St. Francis Borgia Regional High School installed its artificial turf football field in 2010, it was the first of its kind in Franklin County. Now, it is the oldest. With fundraising nearing its $420,000 goal, President Matt Schutte said the time has come to replace the aging surface.
“We play on a surface that, when it was put in, was an eight-year turf,” Schutte said. “So we’re four years out of warranty on it and honestly this is something I’ve been wanting to do and get looked at since I first started here in July of 2021.”
Schutte said the surface has deteriorated since it was installed in 2010 as a part of a $1.375 million project to upgrade the school’s athletic facilities.
“There’s no padding left underneath. There are seams and patches all over the place, which are a great way to catch a cleat or a shoe and tear up an ankle or a foot,” he said.
Borgia athletes should be able to practice on the new surface ahead of fall sports. Schutte said the school has raised nearly all of the money to fund the installation and is finalizing the design. He said because the drive is not over he is unable to release a full list of donors, but that one would be made public as before starting the project. Schutte did say that two of the top donors, giving gifts of $25,000 and $10,000, asked to be anonymous.
Turf installation will take about 30 days, Schutte said, and will be completed over the summer. He does not have an exact construction date yet, but is hoping to set a time period for work in the next 10 days. It will cost about $410,000, depending on how much work is required on the field’s subsurface. Any money raised not spent on installation will be put into a fund for the maintenance, he said.
Complete with light- and dark-green stripes every five yards emulating mowing lines, the new field design will feature “Borgia” and “Knights” wordmarks in the end zones and more blue and gold on the sidelines.
Schutte said the design on the 50-yard line has come down to two options: the athletic logo or “SFB” in script. The school also is including ads on the playing surface, similar to those on Union High School’s field, to help cover the cost. Schutte said he is finalizing those sponsors.
The new field will have a warranty of 10 years, and the school is hoping to again get a dozen or more years of use before restarting the replacement process. Schutte said fundraising also is covering the cost of a maintenance machine, which he is hoping will bolster the longevity of the plastic grass.
In addition to the football team, Schutte said 90 or more kids use the track and football field at points during the day and after school. The soccer team plays about 20 home games per season on the field, physical education classes use it, the baseball team uses it when its regular field is soggy, the marching band practices and performs on it, and members of the community use the facility to kick a soccer ball or toss frisbees.
Additionally, other organizations, like the youth football league, ask permission to use the field.
The process for the new turf began last fall when school officials petitioned the Archdiocese of St. Louis for approval. The archdiocese also approved a revamp of most of the school’s HVAC system, which Schutte called “way overdue.” He said fundraising for that project also is “pretty close” to being locked down. He is applying for some grants and working with donors, but said he is confident the project also will be completed in the coming months.
Schutte said he and others in the athletic department traveled to Union, Pacific and other high schools to discuss the type of turf to be installed at Borgia — and the company to do it. They settled on ATG Sports Industries, which has offices in Festus and near Wichita, Kansas, to install RamTurf, a synthetic surface designed to look and perform like natural grass. Schutte said it was a long way from the “concrete painted green” AstroTurf used in places like the old Busch Stadium.