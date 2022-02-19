There was a standing-room-only crowd Sunday at the Washington Public Library, where Neighborhood Reads and the Friends of the Library hosted their second speaker series event of 2022.
Bill Hart, author of “Historic Missouri Roadsides,” which features a photo of Washington’s Old Dutch Hotel on the cover of the second edition, spoke about his love for the state and read excerpts from his book.
Before describing the road trips, Hart talked about a phenomenon he has noticed in his travels that people are moving away from small towns.
“When the train left, people left. When family farms leave, people leave. When rail and river traffic leave, more people leave,” he said. “But when people can reinvent themselves, like Washington has, pretty much, there’s money to be made in historic tourism.”
Hart said small towns are special places, meant to be remembered and preserved, and encouraged those gathered to shop at local businesses rather than national retailers.
Hart said his two favorite things about Missouri are its natural beauty, from the Ozarks to the prairies, and the kindness of its residents.
Having traveled through all 114 of Missouri’s counties, mostly on two-lane highways, he said his favorite drives locally are on Highway 94 on the north side of the Missouri River and Highway 100 along the south.
William Moore, of Gray Summit, attended the event Sunday and stayed after to talk with Hart about his love for the history of rural Missouri.
“I like to travel around the back roads and that’s what he does,” Moore said.
Highway 100 from Villa Ridge to Linn was one of the half-dozen road trips Hart details in his book, along with several destinations like Fulton and Arcadia Valley. On Sunday, Hart covered three of those road trips, including Highway 100.
Starting in St. Paul in western St. Charles County, Hart first described traveling north on “The Great River Road” — Highway 79 — along the Mississippi River. He talked about stops along the way like Clarksville, which he said attracts eagle watchers this time of year, and Louisiana.
Highway 79 also passes through Hannibal, where Mark Twain grew up, providing the setting for the fictional St. Petersburg in “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.”
The second road trip Hart described is called El Camino Real or The Royal Road. Now Highway 61, the route follows an old Native American trail from St. Louis to New Madrid and was first marked in the 1780s. His story about people crossing the hedge from the dry Crystal City to “Tanglefoot,” which is now Festus, to purchase alcohol, brought chuckles from the room.
Finally, Hart breezed through the mostly familiar route through Washington, New Haven and Hermann: Highway 100.
As for what two-lane route he would take home Sunday, Hart wasn’t sure immediately after his presentation. Interstates 44 and 55, however, were out of the question.
“I’ve have my DeLorme Atlas right to the right of my seat, so what I’m gonna do is walk out to my car, open it up, see where I am and see the most direct north-south trip because it’s not easy to get from central Missouri to southern Missouri.”