Investors plan to plant 50 new acres of vineyards each year and to produce 2 million bottles of wine each year to meet expected additional demand
By 2030, Augusta winery mogul David Hoffmann wants Parisians to be able to savor the flavor of their favorite Missouri wines from their beloved streetside cafes.
“I am a big believer in Augusta and our wines. The Norton reserve from the 2017 vintage is simply one of the best wines I’ve ever had in my life. ... Once people taste it, they can’t get enough,” said Hoffmann, who along with his wife, Jerri, have announced their plans to take the labels of Augusta Winery, Mount Pleasant Winery, Montelle Winery and Balducci Vineyards and make them into globally recognized wineries by distributing the wine in France, Spain, Uruguay in South America and in Asia.
First, the pair have set their sights on conquering the wine market in the United States and wine-centric California. To do that, they will need to navigate the regulations of each state’s liquor control boards, which they say “is not easy.”
“I think we will be in at least 25 states (within the next five years). In three years we should be selling wine in at least 15 states. We are already in five states and we have only had a year, so just imagine what we can do in five years,” David Hoffmann said during a recent interview with The Missourian at the couple’s home in St. Albans. The Missourian is marking the anniversary of the Hoffmanns announcing their plans for significant investment and redevelopment in Augusta with a two-part series. This is the second installment.
The Hoffmanns said wines from Augusta — the nation’s first federally recognized American Viticulture Area (AVA)— are now being sold in Florida, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. Under the Hoffmann’s ownership, they said 70 percent of the wineries’ revenue comes from wine sales outside the town.
Schnucks grocery stores and other local retailers carry the wines. Diners at the Hoffmann-owned chain of Tacos & Tequila or spectators at the Hoffmann-owned Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida, can now purchase Augusta-produced wines by the glass.
“People have told us that these wines won’t sell well in Florida, but now they are being sold like hotcakes and people can’t stop talking about it. It is terrific,” David Hoffmann said.
The company will rely on established business contacts in South America, Asia and Europe to help them break into those markets. “It will be difficult, but it is very doable,” David Hoffmann said.
No Missouri wine is distributed in all 50 states and internationally, according to officials with the Missouri Wine and Grape Board, an advocacy group for the state’s $3.2 billion wine industry, which employs some 28,000 people.
“The Augusta wine region has been a well-kept secret in some aspects, even though it is home to the country’s first AVA,” said Jim Anderson, the organization’s director. “Many people have yet to experience the quality wine produced in this region. We are hopeful the expanded agri-tourism opportunities in Augusta will show the rest of the country what Missourians have known for years — the wine is exquisite and the region has breathtaking views with so much to offer.”
For JoAnn Milster, the president of the Greater Augusta Chamber of Commerce, the announcement from the Hoffmanns is welcome news that could bring in waves of new awareness and tourism dollars to the community.
“I think it is a fantastic idea that someone in France could be soon drinking Augusta, Missouri, wine,” Milster said. “I’ve always thought — even before the Hoffmanns — that despite being the nation’s first AVA, we don’t get the same level of attention as wineries on the East or West Coasts. ... This could change that.”
University of Missouri viticulture professor Dean Volenberg, who also leads the college’s Grape & Wine Institute, said he sees the Hoffmann’s announcement as “very positive” for the industry.
While wine consumers possess a strong loyalty for their favorite wines, Volenberg said wine consumers are “open to new wines.”
“Just like you wouldn’t go to the same sandwich shop everyday for lunch, wine drinkers are the same way. They want to see what other flavors are out there, they want to experience something new,” Volenberg said.
“Being able to taste a Missouri wine before coming to Missouri is going to be tremendously helpful for the industry,” he said.
Milster said business owners in Augusta are “guardedly optimistic” about the Hoffmanns’ plans to make these wineries into internationally known brands.
“The business owners wish him complete and total success, because when the wineries succeed so do the little guys,” said Milster, who has worked in her role for six years and has lived in Augusta since 2006.
Since announcing their investment of up to $150 million in the Augusta community, the Hoffmann Family of Companies has seen demand for their wines skyrocket.
“When we took over, these wineries were collectively doing about 650,000 bottles a year in sales. Last year, we sold about a million, and we think we need to be bottling about 2 million bottles a year to meet demand,” David Hoffmann said. The company plans to plant about 50 acres of new grape vineyards each year.
The Hoffmanns have doubled their Augusta production facility in order to meet the demand.
The additional production is expected to add job opportunities in the local economy, the Hoffmanns said.
Combined with their other business ventures, the Hoffmanns expect to one day employ as many as 2,000 employees in the Augusta and Washington market.
His wife and high school sweetheart said she has no doubt that her husband will achieve his goal of taking Augusta’s wine industry global.
“I don’t think David knows the meaning of the word ‘no’ and he especially doesn’t like to be told that he can’t do something,” Jerri Hoffmann said. “Once you do that, it just makes him even more determined to prove you wrong. David doesn’t go into things not thinking he is not going to win at it. He doesn’t know the word ‘quit’ and he always finds a way.”