A former gymnastics coach accused of molesting three of his former athletes had his bond revoked at a hearing Monday at the 20th Circuit Court in Union.
David F. Schneider, 44, was released from jail in February 2018 after posting bond. His previous bond of $50,000 included a $25,000 surety bond and a $25,000 cash-only bond, which was amended to allow him to pay $2,500 cash, or 10 percent of the bond.
That bond agreement was revoked Monday after two of the accusers and family members gave emotionally charged testimony during a 90-minute bond revocation hearing triggered by Schneider’s guilty plea in an unrelated court case. Following the testimony, a new, higher bond was set at 10 percent of $100,000. Schneider was then taken back into custody but released Tuesday morning after posting bond. The court allowed him to put his previous $2,500 bond payment toward the $10,000 owed for the new bond.
The previous bond was revoked by the court after Schneider was charged with separate misdemeanors, including new charges in Franklin and Warren counties.
In Franklin County, Schneider was charged in April with driving while intoxicated with his 11-year-old son in the car and operating a motor vehicle in a careless manner. The charges stem from a Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic stop in November 2020. The case is ongoing.
In Warren County, Schneider was charged after he left the scene of a May 2019 crash. Schneider, who pleaded guilty to the charge in July 2021, received two years of supervised probation.
Meanwhile, Schneider is facing 11 felony charges after three girls came forward accusing him of molesting them when they were under the age of 14.
A jury trial in that case is scheduled to begin March 29, according to online court records. The trial was supposed to begin Monday but was delayed due to an undisclosed medical issue involving Schneider’s attorney, Daniel Briegel. Judge Craig Hellmann, who presided over Monday’s hearing, will preside over the trial.
According to previous Missourian reporting, police began an investigation into Schneider, a volunteer gymnastics coach with Kids in Motion, a now-defunct gymnastics studio in Washington, after being contacted by an athlete who said Schneider had touched her inappropriately in 2013 and 2014 while she was taking his gymnastics class. The athlete told police Schneider placed his hand under her leotard on multiple occasions while she was doing the splits. Another athlete also told police Schneider placed his hands under her leotard and shorts and that she witnessed Schneider touch the first girl inappropriately. A third athlete told police Schneider touched her genitals with his fingers while she was doing the splits between spring 2014 and October 2014.
According to a probable cause statement, Schneider later admitted to placing his hands in an inappropriate place on numerous girls during stretches but claimed it was because his hands slipped due to the girls being sweaty and it being a “wet environment.”
Two of the accusers came to the hearing Monday, testifying as to why they believe Schneider’s bond should be revoked. The Missourian does not name accusers or alleged victims in court proceedings related to sex crimes and domestic abuse unless given permission by those individuals.
“I trusted that my coach had my best intentions in mind,” said one of the accusers, who was 10 years old at the time of the alleged incident. “I was wrong to do that. ... We were children, and Schneider knew that. He knew that we didn’t know that what he was doing was wrong. How could we? We were children.”
She said these alleged crimes made Schneider “a danger to society” who should not be out in public.
The other accuser spoke about how the court was generous with Schneider’s first bond, and he took advantage of it.
“What did the defendant do with his free time?” she said. “He committed more crimes.”
The mother of the third accuser also spoke at the hearing and said her daughter, who was 8 years old at the time the incident allegedly occurred, was too traumatized and afraid to come to the hearing.
“I can tell you what I’ve seen in my daughter,” the mother said with tears in her eyes. “When he was released, my daughter was afraid to leave the house because she was afraid she would run into him.”
She described her daughter declining to see friends in public or attend public events.
“I hope you will revoke his bond so I can go tell my daughter that she doesn’t have to worry next time she goes shopping or goes to an event,” she said.
At the hearing, Hellmann, who made the decision to revoke Schneider’s bond, said he wouldn’t be forgiving if this happened again.
“If there is so much as a minor ordinance violation,” Hellmann said, “I am going to yank that bond, and you will sit in jail until that trial.”