A MK 2 hand grenade, likely a war relic, was discovered along the Washington riverfront this past weekend, according to Washington Police Department spokesperson Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes.
“It is not common practice, but it is not out of the ordinary for this to happen,” Sitzes said. “We seem to get these kind of calls whenever grandpa passes away and he had been in the military and maybe brought home a grenade from the war. Or when someone is cleaning out a basement and they find something like a stick of dynamite from where grandpa was working on the railroad.”
The grenade was found shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, in the mud near the Washington Boat Club along the Washington riverfront.
“It actually would have been in the river, but because the river is so low it was in the mud bank along the river,” Sitzes said. Due to the condition of the grenade, officers were not able to determine whether the grenade was a live device but contacted the St. Louis County Bomb Squad as a precaution. After submitting information and photographs to the bomb squad, the bomb squad said they would come to Washington to further evaluate the grenade.
Upon arriving at the scene shortly after 4 p.m., the bomb squad examined the grenade and decided to bury it with a small explosive charge. The charge was detonated to render the grenade safe, Sitzes said.
He said the detonation was probably heard by people in the immediate area, but that it did not cause dirt to fly into the air as is seen in the movies when a grenade explodes.
Officials don’t know where the grenade came from or how long it had been in the banks of the Missouri River. Due to the condition of the grenade, it appears to have been in the river for a long time, Sitzes said.
According to war records, the MK 2 grenade was first introduced to the U.S. military in 1918. It was later used by soldiers in World War II and also saw limited use in the Korean and Vietnam wars.
“I have a sneaking suspicion that someone had this grenade and wanted to get rid of it, because they didn’t know what else to do with it,” Sitzes said. He said while it is possible that the grenade was discarded upstream and that the river carried it to Washington’s shore, he doubts that is how the grenade came here.
“Just like when you throw a rock in the river, the current doesn’t really carry that very far, I think the same could be said for the grenade,” Sitzes said. “I don’t think it would have traveled very far.”
The events along the riverfront on Sunday are a reminder that it can be incredibly dangerous to keep items like a grenade or other war relics, Sitzes said.
“We just encourage citizens to contact the Washington Police Department if they have anything that they would like us to take a look at,” Sitzes said. “We would rather err on the side of caution rather than to have some sort of tragedy in our community.”
He stressed that the “criminal prosecution is probably the farthest thing on our mind” whenever WPD takes a call about a war relic being a possible explosive.
“We are not going there to get anyone in trouble, but to keep people safe,” Sitzes said.