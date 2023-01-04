Police Car Lights

A MK 2 hand grenade, likely a war relic, was discovered along the Washington riverfront this past weekend, according to Washington Police Department spokesperson Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes. 

“It is not common practice, but it is not out of the ordinary for this to happen,” Sitzes said. “We seem to get these kind of calls whenever grandpa passes away and he had been in the military and maybe brought home a grenade from the war. Or when someone is cleaning out a basement and they find something like a stick of dynamite from where grandpa was working on the railroad.”