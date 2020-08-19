Longtime University of Missouri Extension official Ken Bolte will be honored with an open house celebration from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at the Union K.C. Hall, 700 Clearview Drive.
Bolte started his career with MU in 1976 when he became manager of the university dairy research farm near Columbia. He moved to Franklin County in 1984 to serve as farm management specialist. He has served as county program director and engagement specialist and worked closely with the Franklin County Extension Council since 1992.
For more information on the open house, which is open to the public, call the Extension Center at 636-583-5141.