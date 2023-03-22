Voters in the Boles Fire Protection District will decide the fate of an $8 million bond issue this April.
If voters approve the measure, known as Proposition Fire, taxpayers would not see an increase in their taxes and the district would be able to replace aging equipment, address longstanding maintenance issues at the four fire stations in the district and purchase equipment upgrades for firefighters, according to Deputy Chief Justin Spraul.
“We are looking to buy new fire trucks to replace a couple of fire trucks that were built in 1995 and 1997. Those trucks have passed their life expectancy and need to be replaced,” Spraul said. He said the new trucks would not be assigned to a particular station, but would be rotated through the department’s fire stations in Labadie, Villa Ridge, Gray Summit and St. Albans.
In addition, the district would look to buy between two or three new pumper trucks, two or three new smaller brush fire trucks, and one or two new water tankers that are used whenever firefighters respond to a fire that doesn’t have an adequate water supply.
“All of this is subject to pricing, and every year the price seems to always go up,” Spraul said. He said manufacturers have already told the district that they are at least three years out from receiving a new fire truck, if the district orders quickly after the April election.
“So we are looking to do this in phases,” Spraul said.
The proposition would also provide funding for the district to purchase new gear for the firefighters, such as personal protective equipment, air packs and tools that they can use in the field.
“One of the things that we are looking at is an advanced vehicle extraction tool,” Spraul said. “It is lighter, more movable and something that would be beneficial to have.”
Proposition Fire would also allow the district to address some maintenance issues at each of the four fire stations, which were last renovated in the early 2000s.
“Thanks to a bond issue that was passed in 2003, the majority of the buildings are in good shape and we are grateful for that,” Spraul said. “But some things wear down over the years, things like roofs and heating and cooling systems and that’s what we are hoping to fix.”
For example, the heating and cooling system in the Labadie station malfunctioned this winter.
“The ventilation system in the living quarters, where the firefighters stay when they are in the station, never got warmer than 50 degrees this winter even when it was zero degrees or colder outside,” Spraul said. “We ended up bringing in extra heaters to try and get it warmer in there.”
Spraul and his fellow firefighters have organized a series of town hall meetings in each of the communities in the Boles Fire Protection District. Town halls have been held in St. Albans, Villa Ridge, and Gray Summit. The final town hall is scheduled for March 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the upstairs room of the Labadie Town Hall, 117 Front St. The town hall is open to the public.
“We are just wanting to make sure that the public is informed ahead of election day,” Spraul said. “We are still trying to get the information out there to the people who are living in the district.”
The Boles Fire Protection District covers 70 square miles and is contained within Franklin County. The district has 8,205 registered voters, according to Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker.
Of the voters casting a ballot for the April 4 election, Proposition Fire will need to receive four-sevenths of all votes cast in order to pass.
Early voting is ongoing for those who are unable to vote in-person on Election Day. Those wanting to vote early or to vote absentee should contact the Franklin County Clerk’s office at 636-583-6364 for additional information about how to vote absentee.