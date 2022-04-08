The body of a 56-year-old Lonedell man, who had been missing since Feb. 19, has been found, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.
Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said the body of Delbert Kinsey was found last week in the Big River.
"While there were no obvious signs of trauma, the official cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner," Marshak said in a press release. Details about when the medical examiner may determine a cause of death were not released.
Kinsey had been reported missing since mid-February when his truck was found abandoned near the intersection of Highway B and Highway C in rural Jefferson County near Morse Mill. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spent weeks investigating the case and searching the river for any sign of Kinsey.
Kinsey's wife, Marylou, told authorities that she last saw her husband on the morning of Feb. 19 when he left for work in Crystal City. Kinsey worked for the silica plant there, according to the Jefferson County Leader newspaper.
Marylou said she received a call about 7 a.m. from his employer asking where he was. She then tried to call his cell phone and was unable to reach him, according to officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.
Marylou told investigators that she then drove the route he normally traveled for work and found his truck near the bridge over the Big River.
That portion of Big River is where investigators had focused their search, according to The Leader. Search and rescue crews used boats, a drone and a bloodhound to try and locate Kinsey.
Kinsey's sister-in-law, Donna Roosevelt, told The Leader that the family had hired a private drone service to try and find Kinsey.
The family believes Kinsey may have dropped his phone while looking at the river and fell in trying to get it, Roosevelt said. She said it’s also possible Kinsey was the victim of foul play.
Roosevelt said her sister, Marylou, and Delbert and Marylou have been married for almost 30 years.