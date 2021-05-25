Search teams from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department recovered the body of an unidentified female Tuesday morning near St. Clair, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
The body was recovered by deputies working with the department’s canine officers at 7:15 a.m. in a “vast, vast wooded area” near Westwoods Road and Quiet Valley Court. The landscape features rough terrain, including numerous hills and ravines, Pelton said.
Deputies were searching the area following the May 18 disappearance of a Franklin County woman, who was seen walking into the area.
The body is being sent to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and examination. The identification process could take several days or weeks to complete.
Pelton said he “would not want to guess” on when the woman may have died.