The body of the woman recovered by the Franklin County Sheriff's Department Tuesday morning has been identified, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
In a statement Wednesday, Pelton said an autopsy was performed and the woman was identified as Jamie Jost-Hammock, who was reported missing on May 18.
"There is no foul play suspected with the death of Mrs. Jost," Pelton said.
The body was recovered by deputies working with the department’s canine officers at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in a “vast, vast wooded area” near Westwoods Road and Quiet Valley Court. The landscape features rough terrain, including numerous hills and ravines, Pelton said.
Deputies were searching the area following Jost-Hammock's disappearance. She had been seen walking into the area previously.
The body was sent to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and examination.