Police have identified Kiley Kennedy as the woman who was found dead Wednesday morning near Highway 100 and Country Aire Lane in Pacific.
The circumstances leading up to the death of Kennedy, an 18-year-old Eureka High School senior, remain under investigation, according to a spokesperson with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.
The Rockwood School District has been made aware of the investigation into Kennedy’s death and will provide counselors to students.
Kennedy’s body was discovered Wednesday around 7 a.m. Franklin County sheriff’s deputies were the first to respond to reports of the body, but called in the major case squad after arriving at the scene, according to the press release.
Investigators are asking that anyone with information about this crime call the tip line at 636-583-2560, ext. 3002 or 3004. If they wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, they can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.