Lighthouse Dental in Washington is expanding its practice with the addition of Dr. Brittany Bockhorst.
Bockhorst will join Lighthouse owner Dr. Melissa Zyk as its second general practitioner.
A graduate of Union High School, Bockhorst earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri S&T in Rolla before completing her doctorate in dental surgery at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Bockhorst has worked as an associate in Creve Coeur and, for the past seven years, has been a solo practitioner in southern Illinois.
Zyk said Lighthouse’s staff was “maxed out” with a single dentist, and Bockhorst’s services would allow Lighthouse to treat more patients.
Bockhorst started at the practice earlier this month and, according to Zyk, operating hours and services for now will remain the same.