Virgil Weideman
The president of the Union R-XI School District Board of Education has some issues with the recently announced Missouri Assessment Program statistics.

“Last year, to get an A, you had to have 85 percent to 100 percent,” Virgil Weideman said at the March 15 board meeting. “Well, this year, you have to have 97 to 100 percent to get an A. You may have the same scores, but now you have a lower grade because they changed the boundaries.”

