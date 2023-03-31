The president of the Union R-XI School District Board of Education has some issues with the recently announced Missouri Assessment Program statistics.
“Last year, to get an A, you had to have 85 percent to 100 percent,” Virgil Weideman said at the March 15 board meeting. “Well, this year, you have to have 97 to 100 percent to get an A. You may have the same scores, but now you have a lower grade because they changed the boundaries.”
Weideman also blasted the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) for releasing the Annual Performance Reports in early March, not giving the district much time to prepare for testing.
“You know, we take this test in April, we ought to have the test results by June,” he said. “It’s not like they’re hand graded. I can’t believe how incompetent somebody is for not getting that done. That’s inexcusable, and it has been for years, and it’s getting worse instead of getting better. We used to get these in November.”
Superintendent Scott Hayes replied that DESE hopes to release the 2023 test results sooner.
Weideman still was not pleased. “They’re almost useless whenever you get them toward the end of the year, because you’re already done ...” he said. “You get them ahead of time, and, particularly, the individual scores, you can see how they’re doing — ‘This student needs to work on this, so we’ll do extra work here.’ You don’t know all of that.”
Hayes called the state information “autopsy data.” “The autopsy data is something that helps us identify areas that we can improve on programmatically, and that’s what we’re working on,” he said.
“Yeah, but give us the information so we can prevent the death, instead of having an autopsy,” Weideman replied.
Board member Ben Fox agreed with Weideman.
“Getting these results March whatever, it’s ridiculous,” he said.
The 2022 APR scores, the first to be released under the new Missouri School Improvement Program 6, were delayed from fall 2022, when they are typically released, said Mallory McGowin, DESE’s chief communications officer.
“DESE intends to release the 2023 APR scores in the fall of 2023, back to that standard schedule,” she said.
While some would like to have the information sooner, Hayes said the district performed well overall. Union R-XI did better than the statewide average in English-language arts, mathematics, social studies and science.
“In all academic areas that we have, we were above the state in all areas,” Hayes said.