The Meramec Valley R-III school board approved a contractor for renovations at Zitzman Elementary School at its meeting Wednesday night.
The district solicited bids Sept. 13 and received six final bids Oct. 14. After narrowing the bids to the three lowest, from K&S Builders, Hawkins Construction and Plocher Construction, interim superintendent Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn said the interview team decided to recommend contracting with Plocher, of Highland, Illinois. Plocher’s bid totaled $9.2 million.
After some discussion, the board approved the contract 6-0, with Lou Vondera abstaining. An engineer with Rich Gullet & Sons in Pacific, Vondera has previously contracted with Plocher and did give his personal recommendation for the company.
Work on the school will include a new entrance, new classrooms, a new gym that doubles as a storm shelter, a library relocation and improved parking.
Funding for the project comes from a $17.9 million no-tax-levy increase, which has paid for other projects like districtwide HVAC, roofing, technology, busing, a STEM lab, security and other upgrades. It also included playground improvements at all of the district’s elementary schools as well as a new track at Riverbend Middle School.
Meramec Assistant Superintendent Tom Sauvage said in the meeting that he “couldn’t find a negative word about Plocher” when he surveyed other schools that had used the contractor, though he did not say which schools he asked.
Sauvage said the committee accepting bids asked Plocher about using local subcontractors and laborers, and Sauvage said the company’s labor would be at least 40 percent from local laborers.
On Wednesday, the board also voted unanimously to approve the creation of three full-time substitute bus driver positions. According to Scott Roper, the district’s transportation director, who presented the proposal to the board, substitute drivers are currently hired as needed with no guarantee of work. He said the new positions would be guaranteed at least 25 hours of work each week, and the new positions will be filled by staff already with the district.
Meramec Valley R-III has not had some of the driver shortages that have plagued other districts, but Roper said the new jobs show that the district is committed to the needs of its staff. The district will incur a projected $25,295 increase in budgeted wages for the new positions.
The board also discussed the Franklin County Health Department’s approval of the “test to stay” quarantine option for schools, which would allow a student who was exposed to COVID-19 to continue attending school with the requirement that he or she wear a mask for 14 days after exposure and test negative for COVID-19 three times in the first seven days after exposure. Meramec Valley R-III does not have a districtwide quarantine policy. Instead, the board has directed the district to “follow the recommendation of the Franklin County Health Department,” so Schwierjohn said she would work with the nursing staff to determine how to best implement the new option.