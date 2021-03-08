Missouri's senior U.S. senator announced in a video message Monday that he will not be seeking reelection.
Standing in front of his family's dairy barn in southwest Missouri, Blunt admits he has come a long way from his upbringing.
"The things I learned here continue to shape how I work for our country and for our state," Blunt said in the video. "One of the main lessons was to always finish the work that could get done that day. You also understood that you had to use the tools and resources you had, not the ones that you wished you had."
In the Senate, Blunt rose through the ranks to be a formidable figure in the nation's Capitol. He most recently served as the chair of the Senate Rules Committee. As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, where he represented southwest Missouri, Blunt served as the Republican's whip from 2003 to 2009.
In his video announcement, Blunt touted the things he feels he has accomplished with his almost 12,000 votes in Congress.
Among those feats, Blunt said he has helped advance "health research on cancer and Alzheimer’s — and on diseases you may only know about if someone in your family has it. ... It’s made mental health more likely to be treated like all other health."
He continued, “I’ve worked for things that can produce a better prepared workforce. And where we live — when you combine that with transportation systems that work, utility bills families can pay and no more government regulations than we have to have — good, family-supporting jobs follow."
He also expanded apprenticeship program funding and helped secure federal funding for six multi-million capital investment projects, including the $81.2 million to replace the Rocheport bridge over the Missouri River and a $10 million grant to replace the Champ Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River at Louisiana.
His decision to not seek reelection likely — and temporarily — throws the race for the Republican Party's nomination into chaos, as many thought Blunt would seek another term to the U.S. Senate.
Among the Republicans expected to potentially explore a run for the U.S. Senate are Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
At least one former Missouri official is also rumored to be considering a run.
Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was 'evaluating' a possible challenge to Blunt, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. It is unclear how Monday's announcement will impact Greitens' decision regarding whether he will mount a comeback into politics after resigning as governor amid scandal.
On the Democratic side, former State Senator Scott Sifton has already announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate. He joins LGBTQ activist and attorney Tim Shepherd.
Monday's announcement could also prompt the political return of former Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster, former State Treasurer Clint Zweifel and the political debut of Lucas Kunce, a former Marine Corps officer, veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and national security director at the American Economic Liberties Project.
Although Missouri has trended from its long-held status as a bellwether state to a solidly Republican state, Democrats nearly defeated Blunt in 2016.
Former Secretary of State Jason Kander came within 78,000 votes of toppling Blunt on the same night former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton lost to former President Trump in Missouri by 523,000 votes.
“In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best," Blunt said. "I’m sure I wasn’t right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time."