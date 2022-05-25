Branded as the most prestigious barbecue contest, the four-day Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest selected Washington’s Blues Hog team as the overall grand champion, in addition to best in the whole hog subcategory.
“I think the meaning is different for everyone (on the team), but I think most importantly it’s probably validation for all that we’ve done,” said Mark Bayless, sales manager at Blues Hog Barbecue and member of the competition team. “I mean, we’ve put a lot into this.”
Most members of the Blues Hog team are from the St. Louis area and have years of experience competing on teams at events throughout the year, but others from outside Missouri joined after meeting at previous competitions.
Bayless said Memphis in May brings together the best barbecuers in the nation, so Blues Hog established itself as a dream team composed of established successful pitmasters, which is common for Memphis.
This is the third year Blues Hog’s super-team has participated in the competition. Bayless said, “Personally and professionally this is a life-changing experience.”
He said the ability to advertise Blues Hog’s win as it expands in the retail market is a big deal to others in the industry. The team also won $11,000 and $25,000 in prize money for the whole hog completion win and the overall championship.
The crew cooked three hogs for the four-day event using a 550-gallon smoker. Blues Hog is unique in that everything that goes into its dishes is made by a member of the team.
Specially selected 250-pound Mangalitsa-Berkshire-Duroc hogs from Scheer’s Marble Ridge Farm in New Haven were smoked using Blues Hog charcoal on a pit made by Scheer’s Gateway Drum Smokers in Washington and seasoned with Blues Hog spices and sauce.
Bayless said the judges are usually impressed with the care and control his teammates take with the food, because Blues Hog is the only team to have so much authority over the whole process.
Bayless said the team consists of head pitmasters Tim Scheer, and Brad Leighninger, in addition to himself, Terri Scheer, Chase and Mary Knowles, Tom and Becky McIntosh, Donald Cook, “Barefoot” Regan Broesche, Joshua Skipper, Brandon Dickherber and Mike Baynes.