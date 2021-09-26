Next year, Washington High School will field a competitive tennis team for the first time in its history.
At its monthly meeting on Wednesday night, the Washington School Board voted 5-0 to approve a girls team to compete next fall after Activities Director Bill Deckelman presented the feasibility of a team and gave his recommendation for approval. Dan Leslie and Scott Byrne did not attend the meeting for personal reasons. Deckelman called girls tennis “one of the sports that has been requested the most” in his 17 years as athletic director.
With the courts at Phoenix Park, Deckelman said Washington now has a good place to host a meet. He said he isn’t too concerned about tennis poaching athletes from other fall sports; the students who have approached him about starting a team have mostly not participated in a fall sport. In fact, Deckelman said, the team could be a good sport for beginners who have an interest in picking up a lifelong sport. He compared tennis to the boys and girls swimming teams and the girls golf team, which were added in the 2014-15 season and have had steady participation since.
“I don’t think we should come out and think we’ll have kids at the level of Wimbledon right away, but I think we’ll have kids who want to learn the sport,” Deckelman told the board.
The team is a low-cost venture, Deckelman said. He estimated the cost to the district in the first season would range from $12,800-$15,000 and $7,800-$10,000 for the second. Start-up supplies and equipment make up the most of that cost, with an estimated $5,000 cost. Salary for the coach could range from $3,887-$6,000, according to Deckelman’s report.
Deckelman told the board he has not had interest from boys in starting a team and Title IX isn’t much of a worry, as boys have opportunities in four fall sports, including a 70-80 person football squad. He said he is hoping to have eight to 12 athletes for the inaugural season, and since Gateway Athletic Conference schools already have a team, scheduling matches wouldn’t present too much of a challenge.
The only other high school in Franklin County that has had a girls tennis team is The Fulton School at St. Albans.
“We’re excited to offer different things for our kids to do at school here because it’s just such an important part of their time in high school, taking part in extracurricular activities and interscholastic athletics,” Deckelman said in an interview after the meeting.