St. Francis Borgia Regional High School
Missourian Photo/Catherine Miller.

A new initiative is set to unite two longtime Washington educational institutions — which have sometimes been rivals in the past.

This week, Washington School District and St. Francis Borgia High School announced the launch of “Blue Friday,” a community initiative focused on showing support and pride for local students and schools.

