A new initiative is set to unite two longtime Washington educational institutions — which have sometimes been rivals in the past.
This week, Washington School District and St. Francis Borgia High School announced the launch of “Blue Friday,” a community initiative focused on showing support and pride for local students and schools.
As part of the initiative, the two schools and the city of Washington are encouraging all residents, businesses, students, parents and community members to wear blue every Friday starting Aug. 25. The schools hope to create a strong sense of community and encourage school spirit through "Blue Friday.”
Mayor Doug Hagedorn expressed support for this collaboration.
“I wholly support this wonderful initiative that aims to unite Washington in supporting local students and schools, fostering a strong sense of pride and commitment to both parochial and public education and sends a powerful message of solidarity and support for the young minds in our community,” Hagedorn said. “By doing so, we are expressing our unwavering dedication to the success of students in both their academic and extracurricular pursuits.”
“Blue Friday” was an idea developed by Washington School District Superintendent Jennifer Kephart and St. Francis Borgia President Matt Schutte. Though they may be rivals in the athletic department, the two schools are excellent partners, Kephart said.
“We work together throughout the year with all of our private school partnerships to assist with wrap-around services, federal dollar expenditures, professional development opportunities, and more,” Kephart said. “As schools and leaders, we frequently work together to assist students with career development through the Four Rivers Career Center, provide instructional support for staff, collaborate on safety protocols, and communicate on education issues.”
Schutte said the two meet frequently to discuss ways to collaborate, and that they have a strong relationship.
“In the end, we are all Washington people,” Schutte said. “We are all Franklin County people. It’s one community made up of a variety of different entities and individuals, but we have a wonderful relationship with the city, with the Chamber of Commerce, and Rotary Club. This initiative demonstrates to them and to everyone that we are proud to be members of that community and stand in solidarity with that community.”
Both Schutte and Kephart said they expect a positive response from the community.
“We are hoping that ‘Blue Friday’ is a visual showcase of the incredible support that our community has for our education systems and for our students as they aspire to achieve greatness,” Kephart said.
Both schools and the City of Washington are asking parents, teachers, and community members to help spread the word about “Blue Friday.” People are encouraged to share stories about education and how it has impacted their lives as well as photos of themselves wearing blue, using the hashtag #BlueFridayWashMO.
“Together, let us celebrate and uplift our Washington students, demonstrating that we
stand behind them every step of the way,” a collaborative press release stated.
