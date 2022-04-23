A Franklin County man has been charged with one count of burglary after police allegedly found his blood at the scene of the crime.
Paul J. Becker, 24, has also been charged with one count of second-degree property damage, a Class B misdemeanor; and stealing less than $150 with no prior stealing offenses, a Class D misdemeanor. The burglary charge is a Class D felony.
Becker allegedly broke into and entered a home on Orr Street in Pacific on March 4, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
Police arrived at the home after the home’s resident reported a broken window surrounded by blood, according to the probable cause statement. Then, police reportedly swabbed the blood and identified Becker as a suspect. When police made contact with him, Becker reportedly had a laceration on his hand.
When police interviewed Becker, he reportedly initially denied that he committed the crime, but after being shown photographs of missing property that matched the items in his possession, police say he confessed.
According to the probable cause statement, Becker acknowledged punching the glass window, vaulting into the home and stealing a skateboard, two bags, “a considerable amount of miscellaneous trinkets” and “what appeared to be jewelry.” He also reportedly showed police the stolen objects.
Police also said he was unable to provide a home address, meaning he could be homeless. Court records have him listed at Del Vista Court in Villa Ridge.