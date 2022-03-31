Washington officials are asking people to avoid parts of downtown after a natural gas leak prompted an evacuation on Main Street Thursday morning. The leak has been contained but work continues.
From Elm St. to Oak St., those in businesses and the apartments above were asked to leave the premises after crews working to repair a broken water main line struck a gas line about 8 a.m., according to city Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia.
Skornia said shortly after 9 a.m., Spire Natural Gas officials had shut off gas to the line and were working to repair it.
The Washington Fire Department also responded to the scene.
He said city crews had gone back to work to repair the water line and added that the timeline for that project’s completion would likely be pushed back, though he did not know when the job would be completed. A previous boil order was scheduled to end Friday at 3 p.m.
“I’d just ask people to avoid the area for the next couple of hours,” he said.